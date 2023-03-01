HomeSearch

“Why Does He Look Like Chris Hemsworth in Disguise”- John Cena Becomes Talk of the Town Once Again With New Look in Die Hart 2

Rishabh Singh
|Published 01/03/2023

John Cena Die Hart 2

A still of John Cena from Die Hart 2
Credits: Twitter

American comedian Kevin Hart is all set to follow his quest of becoming an action hero in Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The sitcom’s trailer was released by the Roku Channel. This time, the series features John Cena in a never seen before look. John Cena recently grabbed the headlines after he was spotted wearing a plaid mini skirt, high heels, and makeup. Cena sported the transvestite look for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Effron. 

But his new avatar in Die Hart 2 makes him look like a tough guy from the 80s. John Cena is playing the role of a Hollywood stuntman that goes by the name, “Mr. 206.”

At first glance in the trailer, John Cena appeared with a crossbow in a silky satin robe and blond hair, taking aim at Kevin Hart. After recognizing Kevin Hart, Cena asks him how he likes his tea.  Fans on Twitter can’t get enough of his character and new get-up. 

Fans react to John Cena’s new look in Die Hart 2

John Cena is clearly exploring the depths of his new career in Hollywood. So far, the Peacemaker actor has proven to be versatile with any role he plays. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

 

John Cena is set to make his comeback in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39

The sixteen-time World Champion is finally going to return to action at WrestleMania 39 to face his rumored opponent, Austin Theory. Their match has been teased for months. John Cena will make an appearance on March 6th on Monday Night Raw ahead of WrestleMania 39. 

The United States Champion was last seen with John in a promo in June last year when the latter had returned to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

In the backstage promo, a typical Theory began bragging and condescending to the Cenation leader until John just stonewalled him and walked out. It remains to be seen if the duo will cross paths come Monday.

Click here for more wrestling news.

 

 

