Wrestling

Wrestling Legend Chris Jericho defends Vince McMahon in the hush money scandal, Calls it “legally correct”

Chris Jericho
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report today match: Edgbaston batting or bowling pitch India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 T20
Next Article
Tom Brady and Sean Payton cost the Dolphins and Stephen Ross $1.5 million and draft picks after rejecting them
WWE Latest News
Chris Jericho
Wrestling Legend Chris Jericho defends Vince McMahon in the hush money scandal, Calls it “legally correct”

With Vince McMahon’s hush money controversy making rounds on the news and the media having…