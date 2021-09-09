WWE expect Kevin Owens to leave at the end of his contract. The former Universal Champion’s contract with the promotion runs until January 2022.

There has been a mass influx of top WWE talents joining AEW in the last few months and it doesn’t look like it’ll end soon. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in January 2022 and he has already alluded to be heading to AEW.

According to Jon Alba on his Living the Gimmick podcast, there is an internal belief within WWE that Owens is leaving the company when his contract expires in January. He did however add later that there was still plenty of time left for things to change and him departing WWE is not certain.

“In speaking with some WWE sources throughout the day, there is very much an internal belief Owens is gone at the end of his WWE deal. He has dropped multiple hints on social media in the last 24 hours that allude to him being AEW-bound.”

“Just for more context on this. I spoke with multiple people in #WWE today and this is just what they believe. Still plenty of time for things to change, as @SeanRossSapp noted, his deal is up in beginning of 2022. He’ll be an asset wherever he goes.”

Owens’ contract with the WWE was originally set to run until 2023. However, a restructuring of his contract before the pandemic could instead see him leave next January.

The Prizefighter recently tweeted and deleted the coordinates to Mt. Rushmore on his Twitter account, hinting at a possible reunion with former “Mount Rushmore” stablemates, The Bucks and Adam Cole.

Owens is a one-time WWE NXT Champion and a one-time WWE Universal Champion. He is also a three-time WWE United States Champion, and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

