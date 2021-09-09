Triple H undergoes Heart Surgery after Cardiac Event, WWE Issues update. The wrestling legend was admitted last week and is currently resting up.

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently underwent heart surgery last week. WWE has announced via its official website and social media accounts that he underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week.

It was noted that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue. The 52 year old is currently resting up. WWE released an official statement on Triple H’s condition. Although, they did not specify exactly what procedure he had.

Triple H is expected to make a full recovery, according to WWE’s statement. They issued an official statement today on Twitter, stating:

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to share a story about how much Triple H meant to his own life following news of his surgery. He wrote:

“When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man.”

