WWE President Nick Khan reveals whether Vince McMahon is planning to sell the company. The company has made a few questionable decisions in the past few months.

The WWE existed in a different form long before Vince McMahon; the current version of it however, is his vision. The WWE Chairman took over the company from his father and established it as the leader within the industry, so much so that for many fans out there WWE and Wrestling are synonymous to each other.

Off late however, it is believed that the WWE is preparing for a sale. The company has been letting talent leave citing budget cuts as the reason. Even former World Champions have been let go leading many to think that there may be another reason that the company may trying to appear attractive to prospective buyers.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan appeared on the Recode Media podcast with Peter Kafka earlier this month where he spoke about WWE being open to business.

“We’re open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we’ve announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We’re open for business. If somebody called, we’ll listen, but we’re not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure.”

In light of WWE’s cost cutting measures, Khan was asked in a recent interview by Ariel Helwani, if the promotion was looking to be sold. The WWE President answered in the negative stating:

“When I say we’re ‘open for business,’ that means if someone credible calls on anything, NFT, trading cards, international rights; we take the call. We’re inherently salespeople. We’re not like, ‘We don’t want to talk to this company because they think they’re X.’”

“If you call and want to pitch us something and you’re a credible company, we’re going to hear the pitch. We’re an entrepreneurial company that Vince and others built over the last 35 years or so and we always want to stay fresh and entrepreneurial in our minds. When I say ‘open for business,’ if someone calls and are credible and asking, ‘Are you guys for sale?’ What is your offer? What are you thinking? We’re not trying to sell it.”

“That’s not our intent. There are no internal meetings about selling this company. The internal meeting is about growing it and the ability that we think we collectively have to tremendously grow what the value of the company is now. People call all the time about all different things, but we’re not in any active conversations about (selling).”

