“I thought he was just gonna be a star” – Triple H once challenged Vince McMahon’s booking of former WWE Champion

Triple H is one of the most influential people in the WWE right now. He is one of the very few who can openly argue and disagree with Vince McMahon over matters that pertain to the events taking place inside and outside the squared circle.

He used this priviledge once to challenge Vince McMahon’s booking of Sheamus. According to former WWE writer Matt McCarthy, who was recently on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, the Game was not pleased with Vince’s portrayal of Sheamus as a stereotypical Irishmen and was vocal about his displeasure.

Triple H once challenged Vince McMahon’s booking of former WWE Champion Sheamus

“Triple H just goes, ‘I thought that we agreed, you know, instead of him just being an Irish star, he was just gonna be a star. I don’t remember Dwayne [The Rock] ever coming out and talking about being Samoan and black. He wasn’t a half black, half Samoan star… he was just a star. Didn’t we talk about doing that with Sheamus? Instead of him being an Irish star, he’s gonna be a star?’ Vince is like, ‘Hmm, yes, that’s true, we did talk about that. Alright, guys, good meeting, let’s get out there and put on a hell of a show.'”

He also added that while other members of the creative team can also challenge Vince, it doesn’t happen very often. It is usually Triple H who argues with Vince but to do so you have to be sure that that is the hill you are ready to die on.

“Vince has one of these things where it’s like, ‘Pick the hill you’re gonna die on. That’s one of Vince’s things, ‘If you’re gonna challenge me on something, you better be sure that this is what you’re gonna challenge me on.’ And the only one in the room who kind of has a few more punches on his ‘Challenge Vince’ card than the rest of us is Triple H. But even he has to pick his battles, the hill he’s gonna die on.”

