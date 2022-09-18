WWE Superstar the Miz Goes Grocery Shopping in a Custom Jeep Wrangler Worth $35000!

Cruising at a $14m net worth WWE superstar The Miz lives in a magnificent house located in Westlake Village, LA.

Micheal ‘The Miz’ Mizanin rose to fame and fortune after dedicating many years to wrestling. The Miz made his debut in WWE in 2004 and made it to the main roster in 2006. Like everybody else, The ‘Awesome’ one had to scratch and claw to make a name for himself as a top talent on the roster.

The Miz has perpetually grown to accomplish various accolades under his belt through the years in WWE. The A-Lister is a two-time WWE Champion, an eight-time IC Champion, and tag team Champion, and a two-time US Champion.

Let’s be honest, this is long overdue. One of the hardest working men in WWE.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/cxdf4uCuHi — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 22, 2021

In addition, The Miz was also the lead actor in The Marine 4. The former WWE Champion is one of the highest-paid stars in WWE today with a base salary of $1.2M a year and a whopping net worth of $14M. The wrestler-cum-actor dropped out of college on the whim of finding success in a TV career in 2001.

Before joining WWE, The Miz was a cast member on the MTV show- The Real World. He then transitioned into wrestling by auditioning for WWE’s Tough Enough and turned out to be the first runner-up.

After rubbing elbows with main event superstars like John Cena, The Rock, Edge, and more, The Miz solidified his career as one of the mainstay names in WWE. Miz and his wife Maryse have a reality TV show following their lives known as Miz and Mrs.

A peek into the lavish lives of The Miz and Maryse

The House of Miz

WWE’s power couple currently resides in a massive LA mansion that was bought for $6.4M in 2019and now after renovations, it is worth a staggering $12.5M in exclusive Westlake Village. Their incredible house includes a large outdoor pool, a jacuzzi, six bedrooms, and a gold-toned home theater. The property is sprawled out at 1.27 acres of land.

‘Awesome’ car collection

As a revhead, Miz has a huge car collection. Fans who follow ‘Miz and Mrs’ know the A-Lister’s classic taste in cars. In one of the episodes, Miz had his white Ferrari towed in, so the couple took a Mini Cooper to pick up the confiscated car. Miz also owns an Audi R8 that is worth$145,000.

His other prestigious cars are a Bentley Continental GT that costs $202,500, A Bently Flying Spur worth $205,000, and a Custom Jeep Wrangler which is the least expensive out of all his cars, worth $35000. Having a convenient ride on LA streets to grocery shopping motivated The Miz to purchase the Jeep.

Apart from living an affluent life, the couple is very much family-motivated. Maryse and Miz are parents to two kids and four pets. Watch Miz and Mrs on USA Network to follow the adventurous lives of the lovely couple.

