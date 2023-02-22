Controversial Former WWE Star Denies Making NSFW Comments About the Miz’s Wife

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Maryse (left) and The Miz enter the arena during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former WWE Star Ryback is in the news for the wrong reasons once again. However, this time it seems that he is indeed innocent. A screengrab of Ryback making inappropriate comments about Maryse, who is also a former WWE star herself and the wife of current WWE star The Miz, was doing the rounds on social media. Ryback took to Twitter to explain that he had nothing to do with it and called the whole thing disgusting.

Since leaving the WWE, Ryback has gained notoriety for having some very awful takes, such as calling Vince McMahon’s late mother a wh*re among many other opinions that would have been better left to himself. However, the former Intercontinental champion is vehemently denying this particular accusation and even asked Elon Musk to help fix his account.

Ryback denies making NSFW comments about The Miz’s wife

In the since deleted tweet, Ryback was attributed to posting a picture of Maryse with the caption:

“Those t*tties should be the tag champions of the world.”

Ryback called the screengrab fake and asked his followers to report the account.

He wrote:

“Everyone that sees this please report this Wrestlelamia account and any other accounts that try to push out fake images like this. Absolutely disgusting. @elonmusk please fix my account and actually handle accounts like this trying to push out lies.”

Please report them. It’s being handled on my end and won’t be tolerated. 💪 https://t.co/5hdseeoFmT — RYBACK (@Ryback) February 22, 2023

He then blamed Triple H, Vince McMahon and the WWE for it, claiming that they were beyond pathetic in what they’ve done to him since he walked away. Ryback also declared that they had gone out of their way to destroy him, his family and his business.

It’s horrible. You guys can all see it. @TripleH @VinceMcMahon @wwe are beyond pathetic in what they have done since I walked away. I have a family and a business and they have gone out of their way to try and destroy me. The truth will win and I will not stop until all is right. https://t.co/4Y3pFRGPSX — RYBACK (@Ryback) February 22, 2023

The Miz scored an all-timer during the recent NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The Miz may not be all too bothered about Ryback’s supposed comment. After all, he is having the time of his life. He has already solidified his position as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, is a regular on WWE TV, and is reportedly booked for a spot at WrestleMania. But his greatest achievement this year did not happen in the squared circle.

The Miz recently participated in the Celebrity Game at the NBA All-Star weekend. He turned out for Team Ryan Smith against Team Dwayne Wade. With the score 81-78, The A-Lister tossed a half-court shot into the basket.

However, replays showed that the ball was still in his hands when the buzzer went off, ending the game with a win for Team Wade instead of going into overtime.

That, however, hasn’t stopped The Miz from gloating about it. The two-time WWE Champion took to Twitter and declared that he would never stop talking about it.

I will never stop talking about this…. See you Monday for #WWERaw https://t.co/Sylx31bbUN — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 18, 2023

To be fair to him, that is a shot worth bragging.

