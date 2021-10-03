“Yeah, they absolutely do” – Former WWE Champion doesn’t agree with argument that WWE doesn’t create new stars

Former WWE Champion doesn’t agree with argument that WWE doesn’t create new stars. He listed several examples of stars today who have been created by WWE.

There was once a time when professional writing, more specifically the WWE, was everywhere. It was a prominent part of the mainstream and almosy everyone knew who their biggest stars were. As the years passed by, it has lost much of its popularity but the promotion continues to grow.

A lot of experts and fans believe that one of the reason for their dwindling popularity is the WWE’s inability to create new stars. However, Jinder Mahal doesn’t agree with that line of thought. During his recent interview with Inside The Ropes, he argued against the statement.

“Yeah, they absolutely do. That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold, and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.”

“So actually, I started with WWE in 2010 and all those champions that I’ve listed are first-time champions and there’s more that I’ve missed. So in the last ten years, we have had several champions. And if you look back in the 70-year history, I believe we’re at number 53. Ten have happened in the ten years. I think that speaks for itself, that we are creating new stars. If you look at the stats and you see who’s champion and what year, who’s the first time champion? There’s lots of them. So I think I think people just need to just sit back and enjoy the product, let the storylines unfold.”

Jinder is one of the first time WWE champions he was talking about. The former 3MB member won the titlefrom Randy Orton at BackLash back in 2017. His reign lasted six months before dropping the title to AJ Styles on the November 7 episode of SmackDown Live, ending his reign at 170 days

