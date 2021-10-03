“I wish I was good at that stuff” – WWE Superstar wishes he was as good as Conor McGregor

WWE Superstar wishes he was as good as Conor McGregor. The Notorious is one of the most popular sportsperson around the world.

The UFC has come a long from the mid 90’s when it was called “human cockfighting” by Senator John McCain who sent letters to the governors of all fifty US states asking them to ban it. It took a lot for the company to change its image and emerge as a legitimate MMA promotion.

Also read: Real reason why Charlotte Flair was moved to SmackDown despite being RAW Women’s Champion

An exceptional breed of performers stood up to the occasion. They made sure that the UFC not only survived but actually thrived and rose in popularity. In fact, the UFC went on to break the pay-per-view industry’s all-time records for a single year of business, generating over $222,766,000 in revenue in 2006, surpassing both WWE and boxing!

A lot of their success comes down to the individual performers; many of whom have learned how to market themselves according to Matt Riddle. RAW Tag Team Championbelieves UFC megastar Conor McGregor is very good at it and he desires to be like him in that aspect.

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle wishes he was as good as Conor McGregor

On this week’s After The Bell, Riddle was asked about his opinion on combat sports and how celebrities have been competing in boxing matches. He replied saying:

“They’re smart. We can all say, ‘They’re stupid, they’re buying all this jewelry, this, that, whatever.’

Dude, they’re rich, they’re making great moves, they’re always the talk of the town and that’s that. You can’t really… it’s like Conor McGregor.

I want to talk trash on him sometimes, but it’s like the guy is really good and he’s got his whiskey and he’s so good at marketing himself, everything is just so good that, what can I do? I wish I was good at that stuff.”

Riddle was an MMA wrestler himself before joining WWE. In fact, he had a five year career in the UFC starting in 2008. He was released in 2013 due to failing their drug test for the second time in a year.

His MMA record stands at 8-3 with his last fight coming in 2014 under Titan FC.

Riddle began transitioning into pro-wrestling back in 2014. He eventually signed with WWE back in 2018 starting with their developmental brand NXT before making the move to the main roster. He has since won the US Championship oncw and is the current RAW Tag Team Champion alomgside Randy Orton.

Click here for more Wrestling News