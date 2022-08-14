Wrestling

“You’re fat, you’re out of shape” – When Vince McMahon criticized former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the worst match in Wrestlemania history

Vince McMahon WWE
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Islam Makhachev and his 'arrogant' team receive a warning from Charles Oliveira, Manager reacts
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Vince McMahon WWE
“You’re fat, you’re out of shape” – When Vince McMahon criticized former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the worst match in Wrestlemania history

Vince McMahon had criticized the former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the…