“You’re fat, you’re out of shape” – When Vince McMahon criticized former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the worst match in Wrestlemania history

The former superstar of WWE Chris Jericho recently revealed that the former Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon had taken shots at one of the stars of the company. Vince had bashed the former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the worst match in Wrestlemania history. The incident took place in the year 2017. The wrestler whom Vince had criticized was none other than Kevin Owens.

In the year 2017, during the event of WrestleMania Kevin Owens had a face-off against Chris Jericho. The two wrestlers faced each other for the WWE United States Title in a match many felt had the best storyline heading into the show. Chris revealed the incident recently on his podcast show, Talk Is Jericho.

On the podcast, the former wrestler of WWE revealed what Vince said to Owens. Jericho said that Owens was informed by Vince that Kevin had the worst match in the history of WrestleMania. Chris also added that Vince did not like the match. Further Jericho added that Vince used harsh words at Kevin stating that the wrestler is fat and out of shape. Kevin also said that he had too many moves and he is not a good heel. Chris also said that Vince was on Kevin at that point in time, and their match was just collateral damage.

From The List of Jericho to The Festival of Friendship, the time that Jericho and Owens spent on TV gave fans some of the most entertaining segments in WWE history. Chris Jericho made a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling the same year when he left WWE shortly after his feud with Kevin Owens.

“Vince said to Kevin Owens, ‘that was the worst match in WrestleMania history,’ that’s what he said and he did not like that match and I was, like, ‘Really? Did you not see a Giant Gonzalez versus The Undertaker?’ For whatever he was really on, Kevin’s case, for being kind of like he said, ‘you’re fat, you’re out of shape, and you do too many moves, and you’re just not a good heel.’ He was really, really on Kevin at that point in time, and our match was just collateral damage,” said the former wrestler of WWE, Chris Jericho.