Wrestling

“Great great promo” – WWE legend praises AEW Superstar Chris Jericho on his recent heel promo

WWE Chris Jericho
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Before UFC 277 The "Fire" Theory of Julianna Pea is confirmed by Amanda Nunes
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
WWE Chris Jericho
“Great great promo” – WWE legend praises AEW Superstar Chris Jericho on his recent heel promo

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Chris Jericho has earned praise from a WWE legend on…