“Great great promo” – WWE legend praises AEW Superstar Chris Jericho on his recent heel promo

One of the most popular legends in the arena of WWE, Tommy Dreamer has praised the superstar of All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho on his recent heel promo. Currently, the AEW superstar is preparing himself for a huge Barbed Wire Death Match against his arch-rival Eddie Kingston.

Both the wrestlers will tussle in the ring the next week on Dynamite. Dreamer recently had a conversation on Busted Open Podcast. On the show, Dreamer claimed that he loved every bit of the former AEW World Champion’s promo. The legend also praised the wrestler for the same.

Speaking about the promo Tommy said that he loved every second of it. The legend further said that the fact that Jericho claims he is a sports entertainer, really really makes it work. Further adding Tommy said that Chris Jericho is a storyteller.

Speaking about the match that is going to take next week Tommy said that he wants to see the match next week with barbed wire everywhere. He once again complimented the heel promo by Chris. Showering his love on the promo Tommy once again said that it is a great great promo.

“Loved every second of it. Again, old school philosophy you wanna be a heel that gets booed, the fact that Jericho claims he is a sports entertainer, really really makes it work and what he says.

Chris takes you on a ride, he is a storyteller and also being conceded and cocky and putting themselves over. Great great promo and really made me wanna see the match next week, with barbed wire everywhere,” said Dreamer.

Tino Sabbatelli hits back at Chris Jericho

Recently Tino Sabbatelli responded to the accusations made against him about leaking the AEW results in 2020. In an interview to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSkripted podcast, Sabbatelli claimed that it was Terry Taylor who had called him and informed him that Chris Jericho believed the former WWE star was the leaker.

He said that when he left WWE Impact he asked Terry Taylor about the rumour. He further said that Terry said that he does not even know what they are talking about.

Further speaking about it Tino said, ” I wish I could look at Chris Jericho in the face and say, ‘you don’t even know who I am as a man so don’t put my name in your mouth. You have been very successful in wrestling, I admire that, but don’t drop things you don’t know.'”