“It’s getting harder and harder to defend Mick Schumacher”- F1 Twitter reacts to rumors of Haas removing the 22-year old German from the team

Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut for Haas in 2021 and considerably outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin last year.

Haas pretty much had the worst car on the grid last year. They struggled for pace all season long, and didn’t earn a single point. On top of that, they had two rookie drivers in the team in Schumacher and Mazepin.

Having two drivers who weren’t used to driving in F1 proved to be costly, not just in terms of results, but also financially. They crashed their cars multiple times throughout the season. However, even through this tough time Schumacher caught the eye of many because he massively outperformed Mazepin.

SAFETY CAR! Mick Schumacher has gone hard into the barriers. Thankfully, Mick is out of the car and ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2qHCNVA0u — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 29, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 season, Mazepin was removed from the team. Kevin Magnussen became the German’s new partner, and it’s been a completely different season for him.

Magnussen is 10th in the Drivers’ Championship Standings with 15 points to his name. Schumacher on the other hand in 19th, and is yet to open his account. This difference is stark, especially considering the fact that Haas have a much better mechanical package this season.

F1 Twitter divided over whether Mick Schumacher should stay at Haas

F1 journalist Joe Saward recently claimed that Haas are reconsidering the German’s future in the team. They may replace him with someone else ahead of the 2023 season, and the reason they haven’t done it till now is the lack of suitable replacements available at hand.

The fact the Schumacher has already crashed his car so many times this season, does not help. His crash in Monaco last week, will prove to be a costly one for Haas and some reports claim the damage to of be worth over $1 million.

Fans on social media are divided over how to receive this news. Schumacher is a popular figure within F1 fans, and a lot of them don’t want him to lose a seat in the sport. Others feel that he has been defended for a really long time and that it’s time to be more critical of his performances.

I like mick but he’s getting harder and harder to defend. Especially when Kevin has scored a decent amount of points — Ryan ridge (@Ryanridge17) June 1, 2022

Gotta be a rumor made just to stir up drama. While Mick has certainly had a rough go so far this season, everyone knows how successful his Junior career was and how terrible a car he had to drive in his rookie F1 season. If anything, this is his official rookie season… — Jonathan Martin (@Blasta231) June 1, 2022

other than that f2 title and dominant f3 title yeah completely undeserving — sean (@truer_eden) June 1, 2022

F1 action returns on the 10th of June, when drivers and teams travel to Baku for the 2022 Azerbaijan GP.

