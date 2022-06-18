“10 years of accumulated pain”– Fernando Alonso forgets he’s supposed to be in press conference rather arrives to give interviews

Fernando Alonso forgets that he’s supposed to be in the post-qualifying press conference held for the top-3 drivers from the session.

After long 10 years, Fernando Alonso finally finishes up at the front-row of qualifying by getting the second-best lap time. However, the long wait at the top made him forget some obligations.

The Spaniard actually forgot to attend the press conference held for the top-3 drivers from the qualifying. Instead, he arrives at the TV pen where other journalists are usually lined up to take interviews of the rest of the drivers.

Whoops – Alonso’s just come to the TV pen for interviews, not a requirement if you qualify inside the top three! Quickly told he should be in the press conference 😅 #F1 #CanadianGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) June 18, 2022

Later, he was reminded that he is required for the other forum. The fans on Twitter quickly reacted to it when it came to their notice, and understood what a prolonged wait can do.

10 years of accumulated pain 😭 — Aadarsh (@aadarshf1) June 18, 2022

The reverse Lewis, he didn’t know how to park outside top 3 he has forgotten where the top drivers go https://t.co/ftaZzGjgfo — susannah21 🪴 (@susannah21) June 18, 2022

force of habit 💀 lmao it’s been a long time coming u guysssss https://t.co/hffytyiNV8 — maye 🏁 (@mayedeles_) June 18, 2022

Fernando Alonso had an incredible Saturday

Alonso was surely on fire on Saturday. The Matador topped FP3 and now in qualifying, he pounced on every opportunity to attain the best grid start for the race.

The F1 veteran choked Mercedes out of the vacant spots left in the front two rows opened by the retirements of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Apparently, Alonso studied the onboards of the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix ahead of the FP3. That race happened under wet conditions and made Jenson Button the winner under an unprecedented turn of events.

Surely, this analysis by Alonso worked wonders for him. The Spaniard has now vowed that he would try his best to attack Max Verstappen at turn 1 tomorrow, something that raised the hopes of Ferrari fans.

