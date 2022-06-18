“Fernando Alonso’s first front row in F1 in a decade”– F1 Twitter goes into frenzy as Fernando Alonso El Plan gets success in Canadian GP qualifying

Fernando Alonso gets his first front-row start for Sunday for the first time after a decade as he becomes a dak horse with Alpine in Canada.

Like any other race, the front two races were expected to be locked by Ferrari and Red Bull. But with Charles Leclerc’s grid penalty a spot above was open.

Later, Sergio Perez’s crash in Q2 made it further wide and any driver from midfield had the chance to win the lottery to have the best possible start in Canada.

It was in the end, Fernando Alonso, who sealed a front row start for Sunday. The Spaniard had terrific lap timings across all the rounds. It seemed like he would end up somewhere near the top-5, as he was constantly beating Mercedes drivers.

However, it was a bit surprising, when he outperformed his Spanish compatriot Carlos Sainz to get a P2 start for Sunday. This result in qualifying by Alonso is the best since German Grand Prix 2012.

Alonso’s first front row in F1 in a decade… Germany 2012 his last. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) June 18, 2022

It was reported that Alonso was studying the onboards of Canadian GP 2011 before FP3. A race remembered for the heroic drive by Jenson Button, who became an unlikely winner. Thus, it can be said Alonso meant business in Montreal as he also topped that session.

F1 Twitter amazed by Fernando Alonso

Alonso getting a front-row start for Sunday was the least likely possibility ahead of the session. But his incredible performance surely made F1 fans laud him on Twitter.

40 YEAR OLD FERNANDO ALONSO… P2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 18, 2022

Como esta el nano 🤯 @alo_oficial — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) June 18, 2022

What an incredible lap from Fernando Alonso! 👏 40-years-old and still driving at this level is unreal. We are watching one of the greatest of all time! Imagine what he could do if he had a competitive car! Mad to think some people didn’t want him back! 🙃#CanadianGP #F1 — Adam Todd (@AdamToddF1) June 18, 2022

Alonso during the post-qualifying interview claimed that he will attack Max Verstappen on Turn 1 on Sunday. Thus, giving all hopes to Ferrari fans.

