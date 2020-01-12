2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule and match time-table

2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule: The SportsRush present before you the full schedule of U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will commence from January 17 in South Africa. The first match will be played between hosts South Africa and Afghanistan in Kimberley.

The 16-team tournament will be played across 24 days with the final scheduled to take place on February 9 in Potchefstroom.

The teams have been divided into four groups. After playing three matches in their respective groups, the top two teams from each group will play the quarter-finals before moving on to the semi-finals and the final.

It is worth mentioning that defending champions India have won the tournament for a maximum of four times. Other than India, Australia and Pakistan have won the tournament thrice and twice respectively.

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup bound boys!

The winning captain of Pakistan’s last U19 WC title – 2006

🇵🇰👍🏏 pic.twitter.com/w7sKe87sH1 — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 6, 2020

Group A – Japan, New Zealand, India and Sri Lanka.

Group B – Australia, West Indies, England, Nigeria.

Group C – Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Scotland.

Group D – South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.

2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule

January 17 – South Africa U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 in Kimberley

January 18 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 18 – Japan U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 18 – Canada U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 18 – Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley

January 19 – Pakistan U-19 vs Scotland U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 19 – India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 20 – England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley

January 20 – Australia U-19 vs Nigeria U-19 in Kimberley

January 21 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Scotland U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 21 – India U-19 vs Japan U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 22 – South Africa U-19 vs Canada U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 22 – Afghanistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 22 – Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 22 – New Zealand U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 23 – Australia U-19 vs England U-19 in Kimberley

January 23 – Nigeria U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley

January 24 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 24 – Afghanistan U-19 vs Canada U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 24 – India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 25 – Japan U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 25 – Scotland U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom

January 25 – South Africa U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Bloemfontein

January 25 – England U-19 vs Nigeria U-19 in Kimberley

January 27 – Plate QF 1 (A3 vs B4) in Potchefstroom

January 27 – Plate QF 2 (B3 vs A4) in Potchefstroom

January 28 – Super League QF 1 (A1 vs B2) in Potchefstroom

January 28 – Plate QF 3 (C3 vs D4) in Potchefstroom

January 28 – Plate QF 4 (D3 vs C4) in Potchefstroom

January 29 – Super League QF 2 (B1 vs A2) in Benoni

January 30 – Super League QF 3 (C1 vs D2) in Potchefstroom

January 30 – Plate SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

January 30 – Plate Play-off SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

January 30 – Plate Play-off SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

January 31 – Super League QF 4 (D1 vs C2) in Benoni

January 31 – Plate SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Kimberley

February 1 – Super League Play-off SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 1 – 15th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 1 – 13th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 2 – Super League Play-off SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 2 – 11th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Kimberley

February 3 – Plate Final (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni

February 4 – Super League SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 5 – 7th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni

February 6 – Super League SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom

February 7 – 5th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni

February 8 – 3rh Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni

February 6 – Super League Final (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom