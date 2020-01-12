2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule and match time-table

2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule: The SportsRush present before you the full schedule of U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.
The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will commence from January 17 in South Africa. The first match will be played between hosts South Africa and Afghanistan in Kimberley.
The 16-team tournament will be played across 24 days with the final scheduled to take place on February 9 in Potchefstroom.
The teams have been divided into four groups. After playing three matches in their respective groups, the top two teams from each group will play the quarter-finals before moving on to the semi-finals and the final.
It is worth mentioning that defending champions India have won the tournament for a maximum of four times. Other than India, Australia and Pakistan have won the tournament thrice and twice respectively.
Sarfaraz Ahmed meets the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup bound boys!
The winning captain of Pakistan’s last U19 WC title – 2006
🇵🇰👍🏏 pic.twitter.com/w7sKe87sH1
— Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 6, 2020
Group A – Japan, New Zealand, India and Sri Lanka.
Group B – Australia, West Indies, England, Nigeria.
Group C – Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Scotland.
Group D – South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE.
2020 Cricket U-19 World Cup schedule
January 17 – South Africa U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 in Kimberley
January 18 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 18 – Japan U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 18 – Canada U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 18 – Australia U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley
January 19 – Pakistan U-19 vs Scotland U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 19 – India U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 20 – England U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley
January 20 – Australia U-19 vs Nigeria U-19 in Kimberley
January 21 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Scotland U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 21 – India U-19 vs Japan U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 22 – South Africa U-19 vs Canada U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 22 – Afghanistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 22 – Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 22 – New Zealand U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 23 – Australia U-19 vs England U-19 in Kimberley
January 23 – Nigeria U-19 vs West Indies U-19 in Kimberley
January 24 – Bangladesh U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 24 – Afghanistan U-19 vs Canada U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 24 – India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 25 – Japan U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 25 – Scotland U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 in Potchefstroom
January 25 – South Africa U-19 vs UAE U-19 in Bloemfontein
January 25 – England U-19 vs Nigeria U-19 in Kimberley
January 27 – Plate QF 1 (A3 vs B4) in Potchefstroom
January 27 – Plate QF 2 (B3 vs A4) in Potchefstroom
January 28 – Super League QF 1 (A1 vs B2) in Potchefstroom
January 28 – Plate QF 3 (C3 vs D4) in Potchefstroom
January 28 – Plate QF 4 (D3 vs C4) in Potchefstroom
January 29 – Super League QF 2 (B1 vs A2) in Benoni
January 30 – Super League QF 3 (C1 vs D2) in Potchefstroom
January 30 – Plate SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
January 30 – Plate Play-off SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
January 30 – Plate Play-off SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
January 31 – Super League QF 4 (D1 vs C2) in Benoni
January 31 – Plate SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Kimberley
February 1 – Super League Play-off SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 1 – 15th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 1 – 13th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 2 – Super League Play-off SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 2 – 11th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Kimberley
February 3 – Plate Final (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni
February 4 – Super League SF 1 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 5 – 7th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni
February 6 – Super League SF 2 (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom
February 7 – 5th Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni
February 8 – 3rh Place Play-off (TBC vs TBC) in Benoni
February 6 – Super League Final (TBC vs TBC) in Potchefstroom