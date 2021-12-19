India Under 19 team 2022 players list: BCCI announce team India under 19 team 2021 squad for ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies

India Under 19 team 2022 players list: BCCI announce Team India squad for upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies.

BCCI’s all-India Junior Selection Committee announced Team India’s squad on Sunday for the imminent ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to take place in West Indies.

The 14th edition of the tournament will take place from January 14 to February 5, 2022 across four host countries in the Caribbean island, which will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries,” the BCCI said in a press release.

India is the most successful team in the tournament’s history having lifted the coveted silverware four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They also finished as runner-ups in 2016 and 2020 edition of the tournament. India lost to Bangladesh in the final of the last World Cup in 2020 against Bangladesh in New Zealand.

India Under 19 team 2022 players list: Yash Dhull named captain, SK Rasheed named his deputy

Delhi’s young sensation Yash Dhull has been named as the captain of the 17-member Indian Team squad, while Andhra Pradesh’s SK Rasheed named as the vice-captain.

India have been placed alongside South Africa, Uganda, and Ireland in Group B. They will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15, 2022. The Yash Dhull-led side will then lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.

Here’s India’s squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad 🔽 #BoysInBlue Go well, boys! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/im3UYBLPXr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

