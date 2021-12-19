Yash Dhull cricketer: Team India U19 captain Yash Dhull stats and records

Yash Dhull cricketer: Delhi’s Yash Dhull named as Team India captain for upcoming ICC Under 19 men’s World Cup next month in West Indies.

The BCCI’s all-India Junior Selection Committee has named Delhi’s young batting sensation Yash Dhull as Team India captain for the ICC Under-19 men’s World Cup set to commence from January 14 in West Indies.

Dhull will lead the 17-member Indian team squad who would begin with their quest for bagging a record 5th Under-19 World Cup title against South Africa on January 15. Team India has been placed alongside South Africa, Uganda, and Ireland in Group B.

It is worth noting that the 19-year-old was also named as the team’s skipper last week for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup, to be held in UAE from December 23. Thus, his appointment as side’s captain for the imminent World Cup doesn’t come as a surprise.

With great honour, we announce that Yash Dhull from the DC Bal Bhavan Academy will lead the India U-19 squad at the Asia Cup 🤩✨ Congratulations Yash, you’ve made all of us proud 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCCricketAcademy pic.twitter.com/mHI1HYMbgS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 10, 2021

He will be assisted by Andhra Pradesh’s SK Rasheed as the vice-captain of the side.

Yash Dhull cricketer: Dhull has led Delhi U-16, U-19 and India ‘A’ U-19 sides as well

Yash Dhull, a right-handed middle order batter from Delhi was one of the leading run getters in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year. He had amassed a total of 302 runs in 5 matches at an average of 75.50 for the Delhi Districts and Cricket Association (DDCA) in the renowned tournament.

Yash, 19, who has also led the Delhi Under-16, Under-19, and the India ‘A’ Under- 19 side previously as well, rose to prominence just a few hours after being named captain of the India Under-19 squad for the Asia Cup on December 10.

His promotion as Delhi’s young age group skipper took place after he garnered plentiful eyeballs post an unbeaten 186 against Punjab in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Under his captaincy, Delhi reached the knockouts after as many as eight years.

The trip to the United Arab Emirates for the Under-19 Asia Cup will be Dhull’s first foreign tour in India colours.