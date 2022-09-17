$25 Million a season Lando Norris aims to compete against Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen soon

Lando Norris says he aims to win races in the future and compete amongst the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the coming seasons.

Lando Norris is surely going to make a name for himself in the coming years. The 22-year-old has shown his immense talent and has been considered by many as a future world Champion in the making.

Lando too has exhibited his brilliance on track. He joined McLaren in 2019 and has since then ramped up 6 podiums and 1 pole position while competing with the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

In 2022, Lando became the only driver outside of the top 3 teams to secure a podium. He finished P3 in the San Marino GP. But he enjoyed his best year in 2021 where he grabbed 4 podiums and sixth place in the standings.

Lando enjoyed 3rd place finishes in Monaco, Austria and San Marino. He finished 2nd in Italy where teammate Ricciardo secured McLaren’s first win in 9 years and a pole in Sochi.

However, it could be argued that if Lando had the advantage and a bit of luck he could have won in Monza. And had he chosen to pit or had better fortunes, Lando would have won the race in Sochi by a mile.

@LandoNorris reacts to Lewis Hamilton complimenting him on the team radio.

Lando: “Love you Lewis!” Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/hOJnEPZEsk — Race Week (@RaceWeek2) July 4, 2021

But Norris believes that if the team delivers him a fast car, he can take the fight up to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Norris stated, “It is just about me trying to show everyone the best driver I can be. And that I am good enough to go up against Lewis and Max.”

“Every year you learn something new and, as Lewis said, he has come back better than ever. But there is more room for improvement for me than there is for him. So the best is still yet to come, to be the complete driver is the aim but I know it’s not an easy thing to do.”

Also Read: Lando Norris hits out at Daniel Ricciardo amidst his $16.7 Million contract termination

Lando Norris on losing an easy win in Sochi

Lando Norris suffered the most bitter heartbreaks in the 2021 Russian GP. The Briton qualified on pole position and was leading until the 51st lap but lost out after aquaplaning in the wet weather.

Lando was looking likely to win and was leading comfortably. But when the rain started, he chose to stay out on old slick tyres than pitting for Wets or Inters.

This decision proved costly as he skid after losing grip at turn 5, allowing Lewis Hamilton to take the lead and consequently win the race. Norris finished P7 and was heartbroken.

Lando revealed that he was not instructed as such by the team to pit earlier. Rather it was left to his intuition. He felt confident on slicks and chose to stay out.

@LandoNorris reacts to Lewis Hamilton complimenting him on the team radio.

Lando: “Love you Lewis!” Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/hOJnEPZEsk — Race Week (@RaceWeek2) July 4, 2021

Lando shared his regret about losing what could have been his only shot at winning the race. He says, “I have thought of this 2-3 times. But I believe as a team in 2-3, our time to win races will come.”

Lando has committed to McLaren until the end of the 2025 season. He signed a deal worth $90 Million and is expected to earn $25 Million per season. And he is sure that he can win races with the team and even challenge for the title.

Also Read: Lando Norris thinks $430 Million team have done a pretty bad job in 2022 season