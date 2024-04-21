6–0 Bo Nickal Reportedly Set to Return on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Card Days After UFC 300 Victory

Even though UFC 300 took place just over a week ago, a fighter is already determined to make a quick turnaround. This fighter is none other than Bo Nickal, who dominated and defeated Cody Brundage via submission in his last fight. However, with Nickal now ready to return to the ring, who might his next opponent be?

As per several reports, Bo Nickal will be competing on the card of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier which is set to take place on June 1st. Moreover, he will be facing Jacob Malkoun. The Australian mixed martial artist confirmed it on his social media, wherein he credited the undefeated fighter for accepting this bout on short notice. He said,

“Thanks for Mick Maynard making this fight happen. Respect to @nobickal1 and his team for accepting the fight, going to be a good test but I’m ready. Not bad for an IT guy.”

Nickal’s quick return proves that he is a fighter through and through. However, this upcoming clash might be a tough challenge for the American. In fact, even a former champion expressed some doubts about Nickal’s last performance and his future.

Robert Whittaker weighs in on Bo Nickal

Whittaker is a potential opponent for Bo Nickal. As a result, he was keeping a close eye on the American’s bout at UFC 300. According to Whittaker, Nickal is not the perfect fighter he is made to be at times. The former middleweight champion also claimed that there are certain weaknesses that he thinks he could capitalize on, saying,

“I don’t care for Cody Brundage very much,” Whittaker began, setting the tone for his critique. “I think we saw some potential holes in Bo Nickal’s game. Bo Nickal finally got a guy that he couldn’t just do what he wanted with.”

Whitaker has taken cognizance of Nickal which legitimatizes the chances of them facing each other. Hence, all Nickal needs to do is to keep winning until UFC greenlights the fight.