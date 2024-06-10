UFC Schedule: Upcoming Event This Weekend and Must-Watch Fights From It

After a brief halt in Louisville, Kentucky, the UFC bandwagon is straight headed to the UFC Apex in the desert city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The action will once again return to UFC’s facility after the exciting Fight Night at Louisville headlined by the middleweight fight between Jarod Cannonier & Nassourdine Imavov.

This week though, we have a flyweight bout as the main bout with the #5 ranked, Alex Perez testing the young undefeated warrior, Tatsuro Taira. This will be the biggest test of the Japanese fighter’s career as he will have to get past Perez who is coming off a stellar win against Matheus Nicolau in April.

Besides the above-mentioned main card, Russia’s Ikram Aliskerov will take on Antonio Trocoli at 185 lbs. Meanwhile, Timmy Cuamba looks to extend his win with a clean victory over Brazil’s Lucas Almeida.

Almeida’s countryman, Douglas Silva De Andrade clashes heads with 14-2-0 prospect, Miles Johns in a bantamweight bout. Apart from these standout cards, the Kazakh, Asu Almabayev will battle it out to climb the ladders against America’s Jose Johnson while Brady Hiestand and Garrett Armfield will lock horns in another bantamweight bout.

It seems like the promotion is not holding their horses and steamrolling forward, setting records event after event. UFC’s president Dana White recently remarked on the promotion’s shining success – UFC Fight Night at Louisville, Kentucky.

UFC shatters yet another record, bagging millions in its Louisville

The very recent UFC event at Louisville set a new record by having a gate of $2.5 million. This is the biggest draw to date during a Fight Night and is a direct indication of the sport’s growth in the country. Delighted to see the numbers, UFC’s president Dana White shared his excitement on social media.

More than 19,000(19.578 to be precise) were in attendance at the KFC Yum Center for the card that featured former top middleweight contender Jarod Cannonier. Taking things to his “X” handle, White relayed his joy with a brief note that stated the milestone. The company looks like it has no plans to take the foot off the pedal as more super events are waiting for the fandom this month.

One is the promotion’s debut Saudi event featuring a bout between Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev, while the other is Conor McGregor’s stellar return at UFC 303.