Aaron Boone Admits ‘Overreaction’ in Comical Ball-Tossing Feud with Blue Jays Pitcher

During Sunday’s game between New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, there was a heated that took place between Yankees manager, Aaron Boone and Blue Jays pitcher, Genesis Cabrera.

The tension rose when Cabrera threw a ball toward the Yankees dugout after giving up a home run to Juan Soto and intentionally walking Aaron Judge.

Boone, visibly upset, responded by throwing the ball toward the Blue Jays dugout which escalated the conflict between the two teams. Umpires swiftly stepped in to calm the situation down.

Now, in a conversation with Talkin’ Yankees, Aaron Boone reflected on the incident and admitted that he may have overreacted during the ball-tossing disagreement with Cabrera. Boone explained that Cabrera was upset after conceding a home run and issuing a walk to Judge.

Feeling emotional and frustrated, the MLB pitcher hurled a ball in Boone’s direction that narrowly missed him. Positioned on the dugout steps, Boone had to make a quick decision to avoid being hit in the eye by jumping up and catching the ball.

Following this, Boone then threw the ball back toward the Blue Jays as a way of making his point but without intending for it to reach their dugout.

After sharing his narrative, Boone mentioned how Cabrera promptly apologized and there was no hostility between them noting,

“So, I threw it over to them like, “Hey.” I overreacted a little bit, but Cabrera right away said, “Hey, I’m sorry.“

Next, as the conversation continued on the podcast, the host asked about the whereabouts of Boone’s ball. To which, Boone explained that he had directed it toward Toronto Blue Jays but managed to prevent it from landing inside the dugout.

Adding to the drama, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and hitting coach James Rowson were thrown out from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on the same day.

Boone and Rowson’s ejection in Blue Jays vs Yankees

In the seventh inning of Sunday’s game, another noteworthy event took place. The Yankees catcher, Austin Wells was called out on strikes which caused a reaction, from the Yankees dugout.

Manager Boone and coach Rowson openly disagreed with the umpire’s decision which led to rising tensions. Feeling the mounting frustration, the umpires made a call to eject both Boone and Rowson after giving warnings to the Yankees dugout regarding their conduct.

These ejections made the situation more salty to the already intense atmosphere of the game, which witnessed other incidents. August 4’s ejection marks Boone’s sixth one this MLB season and 39th in his managerial career.