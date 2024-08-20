“I Still Feel Bad”: AJ Pierzynski Confesses Regret Over Settled Score with Aaron Boone During Playing Days

The history between former MLB player turned “Foul Territory” host, AJ Pierzynski and the current manager of the Yankees, Aaron Boone has one memorable incident that once fueled their on-field rivalry. It occurred when Pierzynski was part of the Chicago White Sox team and Boone was still playing in New York.

As narrated on the Foul Territory podcast, in one 2002 MLB game, Boone found himself on the ground near third base, only for Pierzynski to inadvertently step on him as he made his way to home plate. While Pierzynski claims it was accidental, Boone vividly remembers feeling disrespected especially as AJ stepped on his back. According to the former Yankees infielder, Pierzynski added “a little extra business” to the action–depicting him as someone who enjoyed causing trouble during games.

Boone held onto this memory and in the first series next season between the Yankees and White Sox, he saw an opportunity to even the score. During a play at home plate, he collided with Pierzynski in what he viewed as “payback” for the previous year’s incident.

While speaking on the podcast, Boone proudly acknowledges that it was his way of getting at AJ, teasing that it was all in spirit despite feeling like a personal win. To which, Pierzynski, known for his personality, chimed in and casually brushed off the incident–admitting he still feels a bit guilty about it, saying:

“Listen, there was no bad blood. First of all, I still feel bad about what happened, Boone. Although I wish you still had that jersey with my size 12, like right between your numbers.”

Although Pierzynski claims he didn’t intend to step on Boone, he acknowledges that the event left a lasting impression.

The friendly competition between AJ Pierzynski and Aaron Boone is one part of Boone’s baseball career. It offers a contrast to another moment that defined his legacy–hitting a memorable home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS.

Boone’s Game 7 homer made him a Yankees legend

The 2003 ALCS between the Yankees vs the Red Sox ended with an iconic moment in MLB history feat Aaron Boone. In Game 7, which went into extra innings with a tied score of 5-5, Boone, the then Yankees third baseman, stepped up to bat. In the bottom of the 11th inning against Red Sox knuckleball pitcher, Tim Wakefield, Boone connected with a pitch that sailed over the left field wall.

As Boone’s home run dealt a blow to the Red Sox, the win propelled the Yankees to the World Series. This added to the anguish of their rivals, who were long plagued with the “Curse of the Bambino.” ​

Before this, Boone was not considered a clutch player. However, his heroics in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS between the Yankees and the Red Sox transformed him into the team’s legend almost overnight.