“He’s Legit..Earned the Opportunity”: Bullish Aaron Boone Raves About Rookie Catcher Austin Wells

New York Yankees manager, Aaron Boone has a lot of praise for rookie catcher Austin Wells for his hitting and fielding abilities. During an interview on Foul Territory, Boone commended Wells’ strong batting skills and cited how despite the return of star defender, José Treviño, the 25-year-old will continue to receive more at-bats due to his remarkable performance.

At the start of the season, uncertainties loomed over who could provide protection for power hitters, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the lineup. Now, it looks like Wells is filling in that role with ease. His consistent batting and upward-trending statistics have put him in the fourth position of the batting order, which is typically reserved for top hitters on the team.

Considering this, Boone described Wells as “legit” and assured that he would feature regularly in the lineup, noting,

“Austin has earned the opportunity.”

While Treviño, boasting a Platinum Glove will still see playing time on occasion, Wells’ robust hitting has increased his importance.

Moreover, the former MLB infielder also spoke about how Wells performs specifically well against right-handed pitchers. Thus, the strategy is to put Giancarlo Stanton when it is time for the 2020 MLB Draftee to face lefties.

Aside from his hitting powers, Boone has noticed Wells’ defensive improvements since being called up in September. Despite struggling to adapt, Wells eventually found his rhythm by mid-May and consistently produced high-quality at-bats.

As Austin Wells continues to make a name for himself with the New York Yankees, speculation about his chances of winning Rookie of the Year is beginning to grow.

Can Wells’ breakout year lead to Rookie of the Year honors?

Austin Wells is making a case for Rookie of the Year based on his recent performance. In his 47 games, Wells has been hitting.306 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .922 OPS. Among all major league catchers, he ranks third in wRC+ at 121. He has been excelling as the cleanup hitter for the Yankees with stats of batting.368 with a.423 OBP and a.997 OPS in that position.

Wells’ skills to cover the field and his high rate of hitting fly balls are the reasons for his offensive powers. Plus, he has notably improved by bringing some much-needed arm strength to the Yankees following José Treviño’s struggles.

With less than 40 games remaining in this ongoing MLB season, Wells’ role is major as the Yankees look forward to clinching the AL East title and making a push for success in the post-season.