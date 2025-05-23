“This Year Gonna Be Insane”: Falcons Fans Are Drooling Over Michael Penix Jr. Throwing Perfect Spirals At Practice

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in 2024, many were aghast. They had just signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a deal worth $180 million, so the direction of the club was confusing. However, it turns out the pick was as prescient as any.

Cousins started well, but the 36-year-old hit a wall midway through the season. A five-game stretch that saw the Falcons go 1-4 with Cousins throwing one TD against nine INTs proved that the Penix backup plan was indeed going to be needed. Penix was serviceable in three starts to finish the season, going 1-2 (two OT losses) while throwing three TDs and three picks.

Going into the 2025 offseason, it was clear that this was going to be Penix’s team moving forward. Penix is already out on the practice field, despite OTAs not starting until May 27. And he is dropping jaws across Falcons Nation with his elite arm talent.

The Falcons have been trying to move Kirk Cousins throughout this offseason. However, Atlanta hasn’t found any suitors because of his albatross of a contract. The requirement that their trade partner pay part of Cousins’ 2025 salary has been the sticking point. But even if Cousins is still on the roster come September, Penix won’t be feeling any pressure from the veteran.

Fans had already made their choice, and videos like the above one that the team shared on their socials have only served to reinforce it. “This year gonna be insane,” replied one Twitter user. And others were in awe of the tight spirals he seemed to put on every single one of his deep balls.

“Everything is a tight spiral straight to the bread basket,” said one. “I swear if y’all didn’t show Mike you’d think this ball came from a juggs machine,” remarked another. Some also pointed out how angry a few Falcons fans were upon his selection at last year’s draft: “And Falcons fans were mad they drafted Penix Jr.”

Another video making the social media rounds features one of Penix’s picture-perfect spirals. However, this close-up shot of his pass is even more impressive, as it sails past an absolute wobbler coming from another QB (you’d have to think Kirk, right?).

THIS IS CINEMA. MICHAEL PENIX JR. VS WOBBLE PASS. pic.twitter.com/HJ6Fv4bprA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 15, 2025

With Michael Penix Jr. under center, the Falcons have one of the most intriguing and young offensive groups in football. Bijan Robinson has shown he is going to be a stud in the league at running back. Drake London broke out last year. Kyle Pitts still has the tools to be a menace in the league, and Penix could be the guy to unlock him.

Atlanta could be a lot of fun to watch next year, and not just because of those tight Penix spirals.