“I didn’t want another boss like Vince, Hunter” – Former WWE Star compares Tony Khan to Vince McMahon and Triple H

Former WWE Star compares Tony Khan to Vince McMahon and Triple H. He also opened up about his frustrations with working in the WWE.

There have been a number of former WWE stars who have recently moved to AEW. Lio Rush is among the ones that have taken their tools to the Tony Khan led promotion. He has wrestled for them a bit before but only recently has joined their roster on a permanent basis.

Also read: Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear

During a recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the AEW star discussed him time in the WWE and compared working under Vince McMahon and Triple H to Tony Khan, stating that he was a huge part of him wanting to join AEW.

Former WWE Star compares Tony Khan to Vince McMahon and Triple H

“The first time that we met was at Double or Nothing, where I got hurt. So we talked that night. There was a lot of me being so brutally honest with him, and a lot of him being brutally honest with me. And him expressing how much he really wanted me in AEW, and I thought that was so cool.

“That was the main thing for me, just because, and I think this will be the same for everyone that got released, there was that time we felt unwanted. And I didn’t want to sign anywhere unless I was really wanted. I wanted to feel like I was a valuable asset to the company. And he reassured me of all of that. He had saw in NXT a road show in Florida, and saw me and said that I stuck out to him more than anybody else on that show. And that meant the world to me. That was pretty cool. He had said the match that I was in and what I did and everything, so I knew he wasn’t lying.

“And Tony is such a great guy. I think that played a huge part in me wanting to be in AEW too, because I didn’t want another boss like Vince. I didn’t want another boss like Hunter. People have different opinions about Hunter, but me and Hunter, we kind of always butted heads for multiple, stupid reasons. But I didn’t feel like that with Tony. And I felt super connected with him and I felt like he was relatable. I felt like he cared about the same things that the boys in the back cared about.

“He felt hungry, he felt driven and passionate. And I liked his energy. I’m all about energy, and I just knew it was right. And with me doing what I was doing while I was injured, with rehabbing and finding out who I am and why I’m doing what I’m doing and where I’m trying to go and who I’m doing it for and stuff like that, I just saw such an opportunity to do something bigger than wrestling.

“I keep saying that, but I mean it in a positive way. Not saying that wrestling is on the backburner, but it is, for me, so much bigger than wrestling. I’m trying to reach an audience that is bigger than wrestling. And I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Click here for more Wrestling News