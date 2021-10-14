“Kenny is the champion and he’s facing Hangman” – Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear. Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW World Champion and Adam Page recently won the Casino ladder Match.

Adam Hangman Page recently made his AEW return on Dynamite last week as the Joker in the Casino ladder Match. He beat Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy to earn a World title opportunity against Kenny Omega.

Also read: Dave Batista opens up on his early days in WWE

After the match he was asked by Schiavone backstage when he would face Omega. Page replied saying he wasn’t sure when but it was the time for him to celebrate and to have a drink. It appears now that we finally have a confirmation of when that match will take place.

Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan recently appeared on YouTube show My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he confirmed the dream match. The AEW CEO spoke about Omega and Hangman and how it was fitting that it will take place on the same PPV one year later when Hangman faced Omega before.

“Now we have this huge Eliminator Tournament coming up, and I’m really excited about it. Announcements are coming up. I’ll have the full bracket this weekend on TNT for the Eliminator Tournament that will culminate in the finals again at Full Gear.”

“Last year it culminated in Kenny vs. Hangman, which is very fitting because now as we go into Full Gear this year we’re back, and now Kenny is the world champion and he’s facing Hangman. As we saw last year, Kenny won the Eliminator Tournament and ended up winning the title from Jon Moxley.”



Fans have long expected Hangman to one day become the AEW World Champion. He was part of the first match involving the title. Chris Jericho went on to beat him to become the first ever AEW World Champion. The Cowboy now has a chance to finally win the championship and climb atop the mountain at AEW.

AEW Full Gear is set to take place on November 13, 2021 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be the third event in the Full Gear chronology.

Click here for more Wrestling News