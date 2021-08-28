More title matches announced for AEW ALL OUT on RAMPAGE. Ten matches have been announced for the pay per view so far.

AEW announced a couple more title matches on tonight’s episode of Rampage. This takes the total number of matches on the ALL OUT card to ten. Nine of them will feature on the main card with the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW Women’s World Championship match taking place on the pre-show.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in the final match of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tonight. With this win they secured a match against The Young Bucks for their AEW World Tag Team titles in a Steel Cage match at All Out next Sunday.

AEW also announced a TNT title match between Miro and Eddie Kingston after the champion called out the “Mad King” to a match at ALL OUT. The match comes after weeks of Miro speaking about Kingston.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021



AEW ALL OUT Card so far:

AEW World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship:

Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship:

Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

Singles Match

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

Singles Match

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Singles Match

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Singles Match

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In)

Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, TBA

Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

AEW ALL OUT is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2021 at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

