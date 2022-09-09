“Far more than he’s worth…” WWE Veteran voices his objection on the pay grade of CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discusses the CM Punk controversy and slams AEW for paying him a big amount.

CM Punk was considered the biggest signing by AEW so far. But, it appears that decision has backfired as the locker room is reportedly unhappy with their 2-time world champion. Things got even more serious after the media scrum of September 4. Punk verbally attacked Colt Cabana, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page and is receiving a lot of backlash for that. WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently discussed the whole dispute within AEW and made some strong comments regarding CM Punk.

During a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed the whole CM Punk controversy and gave his honest views.

Eric Bischoff feels AEW in paying CM Punk far more than what he is worth

Well, it seems the Hall of Famer is not a fan of AEW for paying CM Punk a huge amount of money. Bischoff has often blasted and questioned the wisdom of both parties regarding the signing amount.

While speaking on his show, Bischoff talked about the post-All Out media scrum and the aftermath. The Hall of Famer slammed CM Punk and called his media talk a joke before questioning his pay grade once again. Bischoff made it explicit that he is totally against AEW for paying Punk a big amount. He stated:

“It’s a joke, a disaster, clearly. But even if you wouldn’t have had what happened Sunday… who’s paying him[CM Punk] millions of dollars, far more than he’s worth.”

Moreover, the Hall of Famer bashed CM Punk for getting injured almost every time he steps foot in the ring. Although Bischoff admitted he was optimistic about Punk signing with AEW, he believes it’s time for Tony Khan to move on.

The Best in the World recently became a 2-time AEW world heavyweight championship

CM Punk won his first AEW championship by defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year in May. But, Punk got injured and had to step away for a few months. AEW then held a tournament and crowned Jon Moxley as their Interim champion. However, Punk faced Jon Moxley but failed to unify the titles on his return. But, he once again challenged Moxley at the September 4 All Out PPV and eventually won the championship.

Nevertheless, the whole media scrum and the aftermath led AEW to strip their World Champion of his title. The company has announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new champion. Meanwhile, CM Punk alongside Kenny Omega and others have been suspended for their actions. Considering his recent injury and the dispute, it is unlikely CM Punk will be back anytime soon.

