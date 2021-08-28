Real Reason behind Brock Lesnar not appearing on WWE SmackDown this week. The Beast Incarnate made his WWE return at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns had a relieved look on his face after he overcame the challenge from John Cena. That however, did not last too long. His celebration was interrupted by none other than Brock Lesnar. Both Reigns and Paul Heyman looked shocked and distraught at the return.

It was believed by many that the Beast Incarnate would be the Tribal Chief’s next challenger for the Universal Championship. However, he did not appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Instead, Reigns was challenged by Finn Balor.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the reason why Lesnar did not show up tonight was because he is not who the WWE have in mind as Reigns’ next challenger. The Head of the table is more than likely going to face Balor at Extreme Rules with WWE saving Lesnar for either Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

However, the build to the eventual match with Lesnar has already begun. Heyman was locked out of Reigns’ locker room this week. Kayla Braxton also asked Heyman where his loyalty lay. Heyman responded by saying that he would remain by the side of his tribal chief.

The Usos later accused Heyman of knowing about Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam. Heyman denied the claim but enough doubts had already been cast by the question itself.

The interaction between Reigns and Heyman afterwards was uneasy as well. While Heyman looked scared in the Tribal Chief’s presence, Reigns was eerily calm. The tension was palpable and it will be interesting to see what the WWE have in store next.

