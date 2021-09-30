Sammy Guevara wins AEW TNT Championship from Miro on Dynamite. He is now the fifth person to have ever won the title.

God’s favourite champion Miro is now without a title. That is because Sammy Guevara has beaten him to become the new TNT Champion. The Tony Khan led promotion closed out their Brodie Lee tribute show in Rochester with a TNT Title match and a new champion.

The TNT Championship was the only title that Brodie Lee held during his short time with the company. It was only fitting that the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite showcased the very same championship that the Exalted One held very proudly.

Sammy Guevara wins AEW TNT Championship from Miro on Dynamite

Miro and Guevara went back and forth to start the match before Guevara pulled off a reversal and started landing running knee strikes on the TNT Champion. Miro quickly gained his momentum back matching Guevara for every inch he had.

In the end, it took a bump into the exposed steel on the turnbuckle, a tornado DDT, a GTH, and the 630 senton for Guevara to become the New TNT Champion.

This is his first singles championship in AEW. He is also only the fifth person to hold the title after Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, Darby Allin and Miro.

