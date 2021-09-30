“I was like, ‘Okay, they’re gonna cheer me,’” – Seth Rollins reveals he wanted to return as a Babyface back in 2016

Seth Rollins reveals he wanted to return as a Babyface back in 2016. Rollins returned from an injury to feud with Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins suffered a knee surgery back in November 2015 forcing him to relinquish the WWE Championship. He made his return in May 2016, looking to win back the title he never lost. However, the returning star had a character change in mind.

Rollins, who had been a heel for quite some time now, believed that this was a good time for him to turn face. However, the higher-ups did not share his vision and wanted him to continue performing as a heel. Rollins revealed this during his recent appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show.

Rollins said:

“They [fans] had not fully accepted Roman as the top babyface champion yet. They still weren’t ready for it. I come back for the title I never lost, and so it made perfect sense. I thought for sure I’d be coming back as a babyface but the company had other plans, and that didn’t jibe with where I was mentally. I had envisioned myself as a babyface coming back. I had started to see momentum kind of pick up as I was coming back. I was like, ‘Okay, they’re gonna cheer me.’”

Rollins would eventually be turned face a few months later. Many can agree or disagree with WWE’s decision to continue with his heel persona. However, doing so allowed one of the greatest nights in WWE.

Reigns walked in as WWE Champion at Money in the Bank 2016 and lost to Rollins. However, Rollins; reign did not last long as Dean Ambrose cashed in on him minutes later making this the first time every member of a faction held the WWE Championship on the very same night.

