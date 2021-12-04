“You’re not throwing any story on the wall that is sticking” – Eric Bischoff says AEW need to change their approach to storytelling if they want to grow

Eric Bischoff says AEW need to change their approach to storytelling if they want to grow and expand their audience and viewership.

AEW took the wrestling world by storm upon their inception. They however, seem to have pleatued as of late. Despite the constant praise by industry insiders and fans, the company seems to be struggling to increase their weekly viewership.

According to former WCW president, Eric Bischoff, the issue is with the way AEW tell their stories. While speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Bischoff criticized the promotion for focusing on their existing audience instead of looking to attract new viewers.

“I would really like to see a more structured story formula because I see a lot of the same flaws in AEW’s approach to what is referred to as storytelling, but really isn’t in terms of structure and discipline. It’s leaving money on the table. you’re running through matches, but you’re not throwing any story on the wall that is sticking in a way of growing the audience.

That’s the hard part, how do you grow the audience? Not how to do you satisfy an existing audience, that’s called preaching to the choir, you want to expand the congregation and attract people who otherwise aren’t attracted to you. The only way to do that is with great stories and great characters.”

AEW had all the momentum with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole joining in quick succession. However, the promotion is yet to involve them in anything major and have been called out for cooling the hype surrounding them before doing anything with them.

However, Tony Khan has assured the fans that there are many long term storylines in the pipeline. The promotion will be hoping to build on their existing audience through them and increase their viewership in the coming months.

