“You f****** figured it out” – John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining

John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining. The Cenation Leader was full of praise for his former opponent.

It is universally agreed that the most important aspect of professional wrestling is character work. You could be the best wrestler in the world but that would count for naught if the fans aren’t invested in you or your motivations inside the squared circle.

It is imperative for a wrestler to be interesting with his character and on screen personality and it appears that John Cena believes R-Truth has cracked that code. During a recent appearance on HOT 97, the former NWA Champion revealed what the Cenation Leader told him during one of their conversations.

John Cena told WWE veteran R-Truth that he cracked the code to be entertaining

“I remember [John] Cena came to me once and he’s like ‘bro, you figured it out,’ and it’s just me being funny, me being entertaining. Because I’ve been a bad guy, I’ve been a good guy, I’ve been a crazy guy but me just being like you don’t know where I’m coming from and it’s entertaining and it takes people away from embracing monotony.

“Cena was one of the first guys that came to me and he didn’t even say hey, he just walked up to me and said ‘you f****** figured it out,’ and it took me all that day and I said ‘I know what you’re talking about now,’ and he said he’s been waiting all day for me to answer him and I was like I got it…I just gotta be my damn self,”

R-Truth is known for his 24/7 Championship reigns these days. However, he is more than just a comedy wrestler. He is a two time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, the first African American to ever win that title, apart from being 2 time Hardcore and United States Champion in the WWE.

Despite all his accolades, it can be argued that his biggest moment in the WWE was when he faced John Cena for the WWE Championship in the main event of Capitol Punishment back in 2011 and when he teamed up with The Miz to face John Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series in the same year.

In fact, Truth has himself called the latter the pinnacle of his career, For him to then hear those words from Cena must have filled him with pride and satisfaction in his career.

