Wrestling

“You f****** figured it out” – John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining

John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"Damian Lillard could be playing through injury": Portland Trail Blazers beat writer conjectures about superstar PG's health status following Dame's unprecedented dip in production
Next Article
"The WTA has bigger balls than the NBA": Ted Cruz goes after LeBron James and co for their silence about purported crimes against humanity committed by Chinese government
WWE Latest News
John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining
“You f****** figured it out” – John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining

John Cena told WWE veteran he cracked the code to be entertaining. The Cenation Leader…