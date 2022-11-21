AEW concluded their final pay per view of the year this weekend. There was a lot on offer for the fans that had followed the show since the mess that was All Out. They were rewarded with the return of the Elite, Saraya’s first wrestling match in almost 5 years and the crowning of MJF as the 6th man to win the AEW World Championship. The promotion had a million-dollar gate in attendance but what was the viewership in regards to pay per view buys and did they exceed the numbers they had at All Out?

The pay per view had 13 matches on the card with 3 of them on the Zero Hour pre-show. A packed card with several high-profile feuds, the event did very well with several fans praising the pay per view. It performed just as well financially with Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer terming it a success.

Did AEW Full Gear surpass All Out’s 140,000 Pay-Per-View Buys?

According to Meltzer, Full Gear 2022 fell short of the 155,000 buys they recorded last year. However, he was informed by AEW President Tony Khan that it sold just as many pay per views as All Out before it.

“Regarding the PPV number, It looks to be similar to All Out, which I’d consider to be a success if it ends up in that realm without C.M. Punk,” he wrote. “All Out was 140,000 buys. It was below last year’s Full Gear, which did 155,000 buys.”

Meltzer also stated that the numbers were preliminary estimates and the final number could vary significantly. However, the information they had with them right now was positive.

William Regal turned heel to help MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

MJF entered the Casino Ladder match as the joker and won the poker chip that gave him the right to an AEW World title match at any time and place of his choosing. He picked to have the match at Full Gear.

The shows preceding the pay per view sowed the seeds of an eventual betrayal of Moxley by Regal and that is exactly what happened in the main event.

Regal helped MJF to a title win by handing him a brass knuckle.

