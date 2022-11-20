HomeSearch

“We All Knew It Was Going Down Like This”- AEW Fans React to the Finish of Jon Moxley vs MJF for the AEW Championship at Full Gear

Rishabh Singh
|Published Nov 20, 2022

MJF Jon Moxley Full Gear

Jon Moxley vs MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear
Credits: Twitter

AEW Full Gear was held in Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Nov 19, 2022. The PPV event marked AEW’s ticket sales exceeding $1 million. The main event featured Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against MJF. A few months ago, MJF earned the opportunity to face CM Punk who was the then champion by winning the poker chip in a Casino Ladder match. However, Punk was stripped of the title following his actions backstage after the All Out presser. Moxley won the vacated AEW World Title after defeating Bryan Danielson.

With Sir William Regal in Moxley’s corner, MJF was under immense pressure considering his history with Regal from his rookie years.

The match commenced with Jon Moxley slapping MJF and dominating him for most of the match. However, during the closing moments of the match, William Regal turned on his protege Moxley and slid his brass knuckles into the ring at MJF’s disposal.

Next thing you know, Moxley laid out cold after being double-crossed by Regal. Friedman picked up the win and emerged as the new AEW World Champion. 

Fans react to John Moxley vs MJF at Full Gear

There was a lot of noise in the build-up to the main event for months. Some fans believe the match was as banal as it was predictable while others were excited to see the outcome. Interestingly, after claiming the title, MJF laid himself down and made snow angels, a page from CM Punk’s book.

This confused fans, wondering what it meant as Punk is currently in talks with the company to buy out his contract. 

Jon Moxley may be entitled to a rematch against MJF with William Regal on the latter’s corner

As fans await hearing from William Regal as to why he betrayed Jon Moxley, Moxley may have his rematch with MJF with Regal in the opposite corner. The next edition of AEW Dynamite will most likely reveal whether it was all a set all along.

It remains to be seen how long MJF holds onto his title with the leader of Blackpool Combat Club William Regal on his side.

Click here for more wrestling news.

 

 

About the author
Rishabh Singh

Rishabh Singh

Rishabh has been a pro wrestling aficionado for two decades. As a gullible seven-year-old kid he believed that his dad could only be defeated by The Undertaker. His love for pro wrestling is visible in his writing. Over the years, he took inspiration from his favorite wrestling icons and adopted fitness lifestyle. He is a big proponent of exercise. Besides that, he is a movement coach, a Steelmaceflow artist, and a Krav Maga instructor.

Read more from Rishabh Singh