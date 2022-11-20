“We All Knew It Was Going Down Like This”- AEW Fans React to the Finish of Jon Moxley vs MJF for the AEW Championship at Full Gear

AEW Full Gear was held in Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Nov 19, 2022. The PPV event marked AEW’s ticket sales exceeding $1 million. The main event featured Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against MJF. A few months ago, MJF earned the opportunity to face CM Punk who was the then champion by winning the poker chip in a Casino Ladder match. However, Punk was stripped of the title following his actions backstage after the All Out presser. Moxley won the vacated AEW World Title after defeating Bryan Danielson.

With Sir William Regal in Moxley’s corner, MJF was under immense pressure considering his history with Regal from his rookie years.

The match commenced with Jon Moxley slapping MJF and dominating him for most of the match. However, during the closing moments of the match, William Regal turned on his protege Moxley and slid his brass knuckles into the ring at MJF’s disposal.

Next thing you know, Moxley laid out cold after being double-crossed by Regal. Friedman picked up the win and emerged as the new AEW World Champion.

Fans react to John Moxley vs MJF at Full Gear

There was a lot of noise in the build-up to the main event for months. Some fans believe the match was as banal as it was predictable while others were excited to see the outcome. Interestingly, after claiming the title, MJF laid himself down and made snow angels, a page from CM Punk’s book.

This confused fans, wondering what it meant as Punk is currently in talks with the company to buy out his contract.

saw it from miles away but i still marked out https://t.co/PpwOhRuqip — gabo is seeing stayc (@gqbasura) November 20, 2022

From now on I will no longer like teams because then they betray each other and I suffer 👺 https://t.co/Ni8bBCgJEI — Dylan ⚡ (@ghxstzone_) November 20, 2022

Why tell him not to use the ring but then give him brass knuckles? Just so very dumb https://t.co/92S3o4StLB — Let a Ninja live (@NiyiDNinja) November 20, 2022

Me @TheAhmadBlack predicted the future https://t.co/MoWDpXDaYM — THE REVOLUTION IS TELEVISED (@MethTurtle_) November 20, 2022

lets hope MJF doesnt have a muffin during his scrum. 😅 https://t.co/89n9JiWAMs — james mckenna (@chillhartman) November 20, 2022

Most predictable turn, but one that was superbly executed. Max isn’t face, Mox needed a break (70+ live matches this year already, can’t think of Reigns or any other champ working that hard). AEW getting the storytelling right after months. Hayter, Max, Omega, Bucks – all perfect https://t.co/oha3XhbBSQ — Anirudh Atyanand (@atyanand) November 20, 2022

The pop when Regal passed him the Knucks. This turn was predictable but still great https://t.co/IZiYkyQhdc — Bryant D. 📷 (@BDMooney88) November 20, 2022

I can’t remember where I said it, but this was pretty obvious. And to anyone saying this doesn’t make sense or there’s no build up, the bread crumbs were there from the start. https://t.co/H6xE3TAwuz — Andrew Ardizzi (@AndrewArdizzi) November 20, 2022

DAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!!!!!!

…we all knew it was going down like this, but does it take away from how perfect this finish is???? I wish I could have heard the reaction after the three count, mercy me!#AEW #AEWFullGear

(👕https://t.co/qCNr6rwAxR) https://t.co/VjDRIaAOtW — Greg Manuel (He/Him: GIFT SHOP IN BIO!) (@WriterComicNYer) November 20, 2022

Jon Moxley may be entitled to a rematch against MJF with William Regal on the latter’s corner

As fans await hearing from William Regal as to why he betrayed Jon Moxley, Moxley may have his rematch with MJF with Regal in the opposite corner. The next edition of AEW Dynamite will most likely reveal whether it was all a set all along.

It remains to be seen how long MJF holds onto his title with the leader of Blackpool Combat Club William Regal on his side.

Click here for more wrestling news.