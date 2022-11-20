Hulk Hogan Biopic Starring Chris Hemsworth at Risk Following the Actor’s Alzheimer’s Reveal

Marvel’s poster boy Chris Hemsworth is reportedly taking a break from his acting career after learning he is susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease. The Hollywood star was involved in the docu-series “Limitless” where he took up physical challenges to explore the various ways humans can live better and longer. During this show, he learned he has a pre-disposition to memory-loss disease after he took a genetic DNA test. Moreover, both of Chris’s parents have APOE4 in their genes which triggers the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

This revelation about his health led him to take a well-deserved break from acting. All the projects that Hemsworth was involved in may be paused indefinitely. Besides his upcoming projects such as Extraction 2 and Furiosa, Hemsworth was set to play the part of The Hulkster in the Hulk Hogan biopic.

Hulk Hogan’s biopic may be stalled due to Chris Hemsworth’s break from acting

Although it was official that Hemsworth was playing Hulk Hogan in his biopic, the project was in the early stages of its development. Speaking with ComicBook.com, the 39-year-old actor revealed the status of the film’s production.

Hemsworth revealed how he would have had to delve into the character and the world of wrestling to be able to channel Hulk Hogan. He also expressed his excitement to learn more about wrestling through his journey.

Chris Hemsworth will be playing Hulk Hogan in a movie about Hogan… Plus, they both share a birthday today. pic.twitter.com/cf3sk4mX9q — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) August 11, 2021

“That film’s a while away. That’s sort of in the development stage you know, and if that comes to fruition, great.” said Hemsworth.

If Chris Hemsworth is still making a Hulk Hogan biopic, he’s certainly bulked up enough again to do it. pic.twitter.com/ofwOrhjoUx — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2021

Despite the film being in the works, it will most likely be paused due to Hemsworth’s hiatus from acting. The actor spoke to Vanity Fair and explained how he wants to take some time off to be with his family.

“I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

As of this writing, it is uncertain if Hemsworth will decide on picking up the project of Hulk Hogan’s biopic when he returns. However, he did express his desire to be Thor again in the future.

Hulk Hogan complimented Chris Hemsworth for his physical transformation in 2020

When it was announced that Chris Hemsworth was going to play Hulk Hogan in his biopic, Hemsworth was working hard to put on more mass to look the part. In 2020, the wrestling legend even posted a picture of Hemsworth’s beastly workout pump on his Instagram and heaped a praise on the Hollywood actor. Chris was required to get bigger than he was for Thor to play the role of Hulk Hogan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

Click here for more wrestling news.