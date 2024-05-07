“We Only Spoke..”: Kylie Jenner Once Dispelled Rumors After Alleged Snarky Met Gala Interaction with Alex Rodriguez

It’s Met Gala season once again. The celebrity gathering in the marquee event ensures that there are a lot of stories to go around every year, stemming from interactions between the top people in different fields. Back during the 2019 edition of the event, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was caught up in an uncomfortable situation with billionaire business magnate, Kylie Jenner.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, soon to be known as J-Rod, started dating in 2017. Naturally, A-Rod was JLo’s plus-one for many significant events, including the 2019 Met Gala. Wearing a pink tux alongside JLo, the 14-time MLB All-Star found himself in the company of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and a few other A-list celebrities, at the Met Gala table.

When asked about the interaction later on, A-Rod made a comment that made the Kylie Cosmetics founder appear to be self-absorbed. “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez had said.

Kylie, who had just recently become a billionaire at the time, was quick to deny the allegations. Responding to People Magazine quoting A-Rod’s claims, the popular model wrote on Twitter, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

The legendary baseball player then walked back on his claims. He further clarified that he had mentioned her makeup line, adding that his two daughters are big fans of hers.

A comedy of errors all around, fans would look forward to this kind of a fiasco happening this year as well, especially if it involves some big names.

Alex Rodriguez shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with his first wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The couple married in 2002 and had two children before Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008, citing emotional abandonment and alleged infidelity. Rumor has it that Rodriguez cheated on his wife Cynthia with the ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up?

In March 2019, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement through an Instagram post. Sadly, their engagement lasted for two years before the couple parted ways in 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” a statement issued by them read.

Though engaged, JLo once told Oprah that she wasn’t in a rush to get married. Then the pandemic struck. forcing J-Rod to postpone their wedding twice. And finally, amidst persistent rumors suggesting a split, in March 2021, the couple officially called off their engagement. They announced the end of their engagement through a joint statement, where they expressed that their relationship had run its course and that they would be better off as friends.