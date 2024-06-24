WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Once Struggled to Choose Between the Yankees and Mets While Dating Alex Rodriguez

Imagine being torn between your partner and your family’s lifelong devotion to a baseball team. This was the dilemma Jennifer Lopez faced when she began dating Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez despite her rooted loyalty to the Mets instilled by her family.

Interestingly, in an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2017, Lopez was questioned about where she met the MLB star. Although she tried to avoid the question at first, the world-famous singer was eventually forced to admit that she was rooting for the Yankees after some prompting from A-Rod.

Interviewer: “Where did you first meet?” Jennifer Lopez: On the baseball field. He was playing the Mets. Interviewer: “Who were you rooting for?” Jennifer Lopez: “I had a Yankee hat on. My dad was a Mets fan, my grandmother is a Yankees fan. So, our family was split, which was funny.



Alex Rodriguez: “She didn’t ask, “We’re your family?” Jennifer Lopez: Okay, I’m a Yankees fan.

Although Lopez began dating the Yankees shortstop in 2017, the two first met in 1999 when Alex, an up-and-coming baseball player approached Lopez and asked for her autograph. In fact, he even shared a photo of this autographed memento on Instagram as a tribute after they started dating.

Fast forward to 2005, Lopez and A-Rod’s paths intersected again at a Yankees game. Back then, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were married. J.Lo to singer Marc Anthony and A-Rod to Cynthia Scurtis. Thus, their interaction was pretty casual and had nothing more to it.



Cut to a decade later, their love story began unexpectedly in 2017. J.Lo and A-Rod started dating in February, making it official on Instagram by April with a shared couple photo (now deleted). Two years later, A-Rod’s grand proposal to Jennifer in 2019 with an emerald-cut diamond ring was truly remarkable! Besides, the couple had envisioned a destination wedding for 2020.



However, there were delays in their plans due to the global pandemic, and by April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced the end of their engagement. Still, the MLB refused to leave Lopez alone as her present husband is a massive Red Sox supporter.



Jennifer Lopez is now married to a Die-Hard Boston Red Sox Fan

Jennifer Lopez’s current spouse, Ben Affleck is a follower of the Boston Red Sox. While Jennifer Lopez did not have an allegiance to any MLB team previously, she was occasionally spotted at New York Yankees games during her relationship with ex-shortstop, Alex Rodriguez.

Now, with Ben Affleck being a supporter of the Boston Red Sox, the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees adds a dynamic to the “Dance Again” singer’s marital life. Therefore, Jennifer Lopez now has connections, to a team her ex-fiance played for while being married to someone who backs their arch-rivals!