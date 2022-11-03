GTA Online weekly update for 03/11/22: Heists get buffed for the month

Almost eleven years after launch, GTA Online is going strong and there are no signs of slowing down. Giving players a chance to earn a lot of money this month, heists have received multiple buffs. Not only have a few heists and setups been given bonus payouts, but some bonuses also continue for the whole month. In an official Newswire post, Rockstar revealed that The Heists Event is now underway.

Aside from the heist bonuses, players also have access to a new podium vehicle, prize ride, and more. Read on for all the details.

Also read: Genshin Impact Faruzan release date leaks, abilities, 3.3 banner details, skills, and more

GTA Online weekly update November 3 – November 10

The Heists Event Reap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long: • 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists

• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weekshttps://t.co/r2kALIjxbo pic.twitter.com/OgzTGiNBh9 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 3, 2022

50% off on:

Doomsday Heist Setup Cost

40% off on:

Facilities and their renovations

35% off on:

Akula ($2,407,632-$1,810,250)

Barrage ($1,378,877-$1,036,750)

Volatol ($2,420,600-$1,820,000)

Hustler ($406,250)

Pariah ($923,000)

SC1 ($1,041,950)

Sentinel Classic ($422,500-$316,875)

Viseris ($568,750)

30% off on:

Autarch ($1,368,500)

Hermes ($374,500)

GT500 ($549,500)

Kamacho ($241,500)

25% off on:

Khanjal ($2,887,762-$2,171,250)

RCV ($2,344,125-$1,762,500)

2x GTA$ and RP on:

Street Race Series

Hunting Pack (Remix)

The Fleeca Job Heist

Classic Heist Setups

1.5x GTA$ and RP:

The Doomsday Heist prep missions

2x RP:

Humane Labs Last Team Standing

Log-in unlock:

Black Rockstar Games tee

Other unlocks:

Still Slipping Tie Dye cap

Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee

Cliffford Varsity Jacket (by completing The Bogdan Problem)

Cliffford Hoodie (by completing The Doomsday Scenario)

Podium Vehicle

Pfister Comet SR

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Declasse Mamba (Top 3 in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row)

Hao’s Special Works Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive)

Bravado Banshee

New Test Track Vehicles

Grotti GT500

Overflod Autarch

Ocelot Pariah

Time Trials

Normal Time Trial – Up Chiliad

HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial – Construction Site 2

GTA Online’s latest update brings month-long bonuses on a few heists. Players who finish every heist finale by the end of the month will receive GTA$2,000,000 as a reward. As the reveal for the winter update draws near, the heists are a good way to save money for new content.