“Kyle Kuzma should look away and throw, not throw then look away”: Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously takes Wizards teammate to task for trying LeBron-type swaggy passes

Washington Wizards star Spencer Dinwiddie reveals some hilarious facts about teammate Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was in the same team as LeBron James for quite some time. So, you’d hope that the man learned something from the all-time great, right?

Well, the thing is… the answer to that question is a resounding no. At the end of the day, they are two very different players, with two very, very different upsides.

Still, fans of the Wizards probably hoped that the player at least learned from the King’s passing ability. Well…

Kuz can make good reads, don’t get us wrong. However, the flair with which the former Lakers man makes a play for others, let’s just say it’s a bit different from the King’s. And who better to put that difference into perspective than one of Kuzma’s teammates?

Recently, Spencer Dinwiddie sat down for a press conference. And during this period, he was asked about the power forward, to which he responded with a hilarious little factoid.

Spencer Dinwiddie explains Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious method of executing a no-look pass

No look passes are pretty cool.

When a playmaker does it right, in the best-case scenario, it results in an iconic moment that will forever be remembered in the pages of time and legacy. If done wrong though, it seems you get what Kyle Kuzma has been doing so far.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Spencer Dinwiddie with a funny breakdown of how Kyle Kuzma throws no-look passes. pic.twitter.com/KSsJFLsV1W — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 14, 2021

Yikes.

Now, we will say this. No matter what setting you are in, if you have executed a no look pass, chances are you’ve felt the extreme urge to look, to make sure everything is okay. But, you know it’d ruin how cool the whole thing is. And unfortunately for Kuz, that is exactly what is happening here.

You can’t look at where you’re passing, and then look away after the ball is out of you hands! And frankly, the fact that we have to say that out loud makes that act seem like a cardinal sin.

Overall, not cool Kyle.

