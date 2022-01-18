NFL

“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field”: Peyton Manning hilariously roasts the Giants leaving Eli Manning speechless

Peyton Manning
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Aaron Rodgers is terrific & has been super but not better than Tom Brady": Dick Vitale backs Bucs QB for MVP after record-breaking 2021 season
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Peyton Manning
“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field”: Peyton Manning hilariously roasts the Giants leaving Eli Manning speechless

Peyton Manning roasted Joe Judge and the Giants after their horrid QB sneak call. And…