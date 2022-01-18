“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field”: Peyton Manning hilariously roasts the Giants leaving Eli Manning speechless

Peyton Manning roasted Joe Judge and the Giants after their horrid QB sneak call. And Eli Manning had no words.

Joe Judge and the Giants had a 2 play sequence that had everyone questioning how in the world did he get HC positioning. The Giants had second-and-11 from their own two-yard line, and the play call was a Jake Fromm quarterback sneak. And then called another QB sneak on 3rd and 9 from their own 4-yard line.

It’s 3rd-and-9. The Giants are at their own 4-yard line. It’s time for… a QB sneak? “I mean, this is sad.” 🎥 @FieldYatespic.twitter.com/hX9a2l54ee — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 9, 2022

Judge and the Giants had to take shots from all over the place. Even Aaron Rodgers and Dan Orlovsky got into the action.

“You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5” 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/dGsHzySZ2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

Maybe the most creative call of the season…. pic.twitter.com/ev1YMe6O2Y — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

Peyton Manning hilariously roasted the Giants.

During the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game, Matthew Stafford scored a touchdown from the 1-yard line on QB sneak. And the Manning Bros pounced at the opportunity.

On the final Manningcast of this season, Peyton Manning had a hilarious comment about the situation.

“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field,” Peyton said on ESPN’s Manningcast.

“No comment, no comment,” Eli responded before playfully adding “Washington had not seen that.”

“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field” – Peyton “No comment, no comments” – Eli 😂😭 #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/fD57NK7sE8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2022

