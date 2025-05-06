“Why Not Go 5% Each?”: Giants Fans Don’t Want Eli Manning and Michael Strahan Plotting Against Each Other to Become Minority Owners of the Team

The New York Giants recently announced plans to sell a 10% stake in the team’s ownership. Those interested in purchasing the share will need to come up with $750 million. Former Giants players Michael Strahan and Eli Manning have since stepped forward as potential buyers, but it seems they’re now competing against each other to make it happen.

Strahan, a Giants legend, spent his entire 15-year career with the team. During that tenure, he earned 4 All-Pro first-team honors, won Defensive Player of the Year, and secured a Super Bowl victory in 2007. It’s no surprise he wants to become a minority owner of his former team; he’s practically a New York icon.

However, Eli Manning is also a Giants legend. He played 16 years with the team, made 4 Pro Bowls, and won 2 Super Bowls, being named MVP in each game. And who did he beat both times in the big game? None other than the GOAT of football, Tom Brady. Manning is a prime candidate to become a minority owner of the team.

Initially, the two decided to team up as a Manning-Strahan duo, but they ultimately changed course. Strahan is now partnering with billionaire Marc Lasry to raise the money for a bid, while Manning is assembling an investment team for his own.

When Giants fans caught wind of the news, they were surprised to see the former New York teammates competing for the stake. After all, they played together for 4 seasons and won a Super Bowl. Why wouldn’t they join forces on the ownership bid?

“Why not go 5% each, save some cash,” one suggested. “Should combine instead!” another chimed in.

Others reacted by saying, “Eli already has it won.” “Would this give them the authority to unretire numbers of players not in the Hall of Fame, like Phil Simms?” another asked.

It’ll be interesting to see who comes up with the money and offers the best bid to the Giants and the Mara family. No one outside of the families of John Mara and Steve Tisch has ever owned stakes in the team.

Last year, it was Tom Brady who was making moves to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. That was a situation where owner Mark Davis gave the GOAT a nice discount to become a part of the ownership. One has to wonder if Mara and Tisch will consider the same thing with Manning and Strahan.

But the fact that the two are competing for the stake suggests no discounts are coming anytime soon. If anything, Manning and Strahan might end up paying more than they intend as they try to outbid each other.

The Giants have always been known for pinching pennies and getting the most out of what they’re asking for when it comes to money. That likely won’t change here, even with two former legends who might deserve some kind of break.