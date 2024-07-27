4 Mock Trades to Fix MLB World Series Contenders: Dodgers, Orioles, Phillies, and Yankees

Every year, during the MLB trade deadline, teams rush to make moves to strengthen their rosters for a playoff push. Especially, the pressure is high for elite teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, and as well as the rising Orioles, as they look ahead to secure the players needed for a shot at the World Series title.

Let’s explore four mock trades that might change the fate of these MLB teams and create excitement in the playoff race.

1. White Sox Trade LHP Garrett Crochet to Dodgers for RHP Gavin Stone, OF Andy Pages, C Dalton Rushing, and LHP Jackson Ferris

The White Sox trades Garrett Crochet to the Dodgers in exchange for a group of prospects. In return, they bolster their pitching options with Gavin Stone, boosting their outfield with Andy Pages, adding versatility behind the plate with Dalton Rushing, and gain a left-handed pitcher in Jackson Ferris.

On the other hand, the Dodgers strengthen their playoff pitching lineup by adding another throwing lefty to complement Yamamoto and Glasnow.

2. Tigers Trade LHP Tarik Skubal to Orioles for OF Heston Kjerstad, 3B Coby Mayo, and LHP Cade Povich

The Detroit Tigers sends pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a group of up-and-coming players. In return, the Tigers receive talent in the form of outfielder Heston Kjerstad, infielder Coby Mayo, and pitcher Cade Povich.

This move creates a win-win situation for both teams as the Orioles add Skubal to their pitching rotation, alongside Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez, and increase their chances in the playoffs.

3. Rays Trade 3B Isaac Paredes and RHP Pete Fairbanks to Yankees for OF Everson Pereira, SS Roderick Arias, 3B Oswaldo Cabrera, 2B Jorbit Vivas, and RHP Zach Messinger

The Tampa Bay Rays take a risk by trading off their star player and a key relief pitcher. In exchange, they acquire Everson Pereira, Roderick Arias, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jorbit Vivas, and Zach Messinger. For the Rays, Pereira could add power to the player pool in the outfield.

Arias can quickly rise as one of Ray’s top prospects. Cabrera can play multiple positions. Vivas could potentially step in for Brandon Lowe at base in the future and Messinger could be a future mid-rotation pitcher and add pitching depth.

Meanwhile, the Yankees address their need at base by acquiring Paredes and revamping their bullpen with Fairbanks for success in the playoffs.

4. White Sox Trade CF Luis Robert Jr. to Phillies for CF Justin Crawford and RHP Mick Abel

Luis Robert Jr. is considered a boom-or-bust trade chip. Even though he had a rough season, his skills are unquestionable. The White Sox trades him and acquires promising players like Justin Crawford and Mick Abel from the Phillies. So, what do the Phillies get? Apparently, Philadelphia views Robert as an asset to strengthen their playoff aspirations.

Who’s In, Who’s Out? MLB Trade Deadline Preview

As the deadline for trades in MLB is almost knocking at the door, the Orioles are looking to strengthen their pitching lineup in hopes of making a run for the World Series while the Guardians and Braves are aiming to add players to maintain their push toward the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Cardinals, Rangers, and Dodgers are focusing on improving their teams with both pitchers and powerful hitters. Meanwhile, to increase the post-season chances, the Mariners and Phillies want to upgrade their offense and bullpen.

In contrast, teams like the Tigers, White Sox, and Angels are letting go of veteran players and expiring contracts. The Nationals and Marlins are looking to trade players such as Tanner Scott and Jesse Winker while the Athletics and Royals are open to deals that bring back promising prospects.

The Astros and Mets are trading carefully as they consider selling assets while maintaining a competitive core. Amid strategies of buying and selling, some teams are in uncertain positions. For example, the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs are carefully considering their options, which will benefit both this season’s performance and long-term goals.

The Twins and Pirates may seek improvements without committing to major changes, while the Reds are taking a cautious approach before deciding whether to make additions or sell off assets.