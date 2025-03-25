Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers Will be Only MLB Team to Repeat as Division Champ

AL East – Boston Red Sox

The devastating Yankee spring has cost the starting rotation Gerrit Cole, Luis Gill and Clarke Schmidt. That a mammoth hit.

Here was a chance for the Orioles to march in but they actually have worse pitching when you consider the loss of Corbin Burnes.

The Red Sox are now poised. They’re hoping they traded for a long time front line ace in Garret Crochet and boast the trio of kids, Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer that has everyone talking.

AL Central – Not Cleveland

It will be tough for the Guardians to repeat. Four teams could win the AL Central and though they all feasted on the White Sox, three made it to the playoffs last year. The Twins weren’t one but they’re in the mix as much as the Tigers and Royals.

AL West – Texas Rangers

The Astros can’t win it all the time, right? They’re at five in a row and eight of nine. The Rangers are a season removed from winning it all.

They’ll score more runs just being healthy and having added Jake Burger and Joc Peterson. The pitching is iffy and the bullpen needs settling, If the two high draft choices Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter ever go off at the same time? Look out.

The Mariners again with the best pitching. They should have talked with Baltimore, clearly the two teams that should have been most interested in a pitcher/ hitter trade.

NL East – Atlanta Braves

So far Ronald Acuna and Spencer Strider seem to be heading in the right direction coming back from injuries. They can be the best hitter and pitcher in the league. That’s not all that’s back from injury. This team is way better even with the loss of Max Fried.

The Phillies are as good as anyone. Stacked. The Mets with Juan Soto now on board. may want more in their rotation, but they’re good too. The Braves are better.

NL Central – Chicago Cubs

The additions of Kyle Tucker and rookie third baseman Matt Shaw plus the improvement of center fielder Pete Crow Armstrong give the Cubs more runs to work with.

Steady rotation if Matthew Boyd delivers on his contract. Cade Horton is coming soon and Ben Brown may be useful as well.

The Brewers are always tinkering to make their payroll work. They always come up with something. It’s good to see Christian Yelich looking healthy.

NL West – Los Angeles Dodgers

Here’s your repeater. The question is not how but by how much. These Dodgers are expected to challenge the all time win record. They have everything and if someone gets hurt, they have some more.

The Diamondbacks should be fun after picking up Corbin Burnes and Josh Naylor. The Padres should also be battling for a post season spot, it’s just the Dodgers….