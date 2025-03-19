Justin Verlander and Others on Their Last Chance

As spring training 2025 winds down, it’s time to have a look around and see who’s still with us. I think it was former Yankee Graig Nettles who said:

“Every year my name changes. Last year it was Thirty-eight year old Graig Nettles and this year my name is Thirty-nine year old Graig Nettles.

I searched for the official quote but to no avail. I know somebody said it and you get the point, age eventually gets everyone.

Verlander’s very decent spring

Justin Verlander this spring: 16 IP

15 Ks

1.69 ERA — Underdog MLB (@Underdog__MLB) March 17, 2025

For Justin Verlander it’s one year $15 million to pitch in one of baseball’s better pitcher’s parks. If he stays healthy and pitches like he has this spring, at age forty-two, the Giants may go places.

He’s coming off easily the worst year of his career but his final pitch in his last outing was at 96.5 MPH and apparently he’s not going anywhere just yet.

Kimbrel at the end?

Craig Kimbrel sits fifth all time in saves (440). There’s only one active pitcher, Aroldis Chapman (335), within two hundred and fifteen of him, but are there any more to come?

Kimbrel has been shaky the last two years with both Philadelphia and Baltimore cutting him loose. At thirty-seven he’ll try to revive his career with the Braves. It’s just a minor league deal and spring invite with spring winding down.

Patrick Corbin Still Going

Corbin was knocked around soundly for five years filling out the rest of his six year $140 million contract with Washington. He was really good for one year and Washington won a world series but he was bad for five years.

The Rangers take a $1 million flyer on hopes he can bridge the gap back to injured pitchers Jon Gray and Cody Bradford. For the record Corbin did have a decent second half last year, or at least much better.

Max Scherzer & Charlie Morton

Max Scherzer at fourty just needs to stay healthy. He’s still good when he’s able to pitch and looked decent this spring with the Blue Jays until his thumb started hurting. He’s day to day.

Forty-one year old Charlie Morton has come back for at least one more. Now a Baltimore Oriole as he prepares for an eighteenth major league season.