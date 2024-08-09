“Best Leader in Baseball” – MLB Insider Jeff Passan Reveals Aaron Judge’s Hidden Impact in Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Seamless Yankees Integration

Jazz Chisholm Jr., known for his energetic style of play, faced skepticism when joining the Yankees due, to their more traditional culture.

However, his smooth blend into the team clubhouse has been a surprise. MLB insider Jeff Passan recently shared on ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show how Aaron Judge played a key role in helping Chisholm Jr. adjust smoothly.

Passan highlighted Judges’ leadership as instrumental in the Yankees’ decision to bring Chisholm on board despite concerns from other teams about his personality saying:

“I think Aaron Judge might be the best leader in baseball. Where Jazz Chisholm scared off a number of teams, the Yankees were comfortable with him because their clubhouse is patrolled, maintained, and run by Aaron Judge. Players like that, that matters.”

True to the role of captain, Judge provided the support needed for Chisholm to feel at home, alongside the presence of manager, Aaron Boone. Moreover, Passan discussed how crucial it is for the existing teammates to make new players at ease post-trade.

The MLB insider also mentioned that Judge’s influence to make Chisholm Jr. feel welcome 100% played a big role, which eventually led to the young center fielder’s stellar debut. Passan here is spot on with his words because that’s what happened.

Shortly after Jazz’s fiery debut, Judge praised him highly as “dynamic” and how he is a “weapon” to the team. On that note, Chisholm’s arrival also brought a spark to the Yankees.

Chisholm Jr. taking the New York Yankees by storm

Chisholm’s debut, in the Bronx was truly impressive. After being traded from the Miami Marlin, he quickly won over fans with his performance and contagious energy.

From the moment he took the field, Chisholm made an impact by hitting four HRs in his first three games with the Yankees. This placed him in the company alongside, Trevor Story, who accomplished a similar feat back in 2016.

In an interview covered by MLB.com, when asked about sharing his feelings about joining the Yankees, Jazz showed his excitement stating:

“It feels great to be on the side of a winning team, an organization that goes out there and wants to win every day and every year.”

Looking forward to Chisholm’s future with the Yankees, it appears nothing but promising.