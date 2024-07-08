Derek Jeter Rips ‘Soft’ Modern Baseball, Recalls Fierce Yankees-Red Sox Animosity: “Wanted Nothing to Do with Them”

Jun 28, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (2) grounds out to the shortstop allowing second baseman Brian Roberts (not pictured) to score during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

While the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is historic, to say the least, Derek Jeter recently stirred up controversy by downplaying the current situation. For the uninitiated, the relationship between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is one of the wildest in MLB history. It’s a clash of titans in the American League East with both teams hailing from the Northeast and boasting fanbases, just a short train ride away.

However, even though the rivalry has led to some incredible moments in MLB history, Jeter feels that it has grown soft over the years. In an interview on “SI Media With Jimmy Traina,” Jeter reflected on his time playing in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry and recalled how much more competitive and intense it was back then. He mentioned that players from opponent teams kept their distance and didn’t socialize off the field.

“Back when I played, you know, you just didn’t really hang out with the other guys.”

This mindset not only fueled the rivalry but also sharpened his competitive spirit. Moreover, Jeter acknowledged respect for his opponents but he made it clear that forming friendships with rival players was not part of his strategy.

“Off the field, sure, I respected them, but I didn’t really need to get to know them.”



Interestingly, the competition was intense to the point where Derek Jeter confessed to not having a relationship with David Ortiz until they both became part of the “MLB on FOX” team in June 2023 working alongside players, like Alex Rodriguez and Big Papi as well as announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

That being said, the recent Yankees-Red Sox series was filled with drama.

All About the New York Yankees- Boston Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees- Boston Red Sox game wrapped up this Sunday, July 7. The Red Sox shone on their rival’s home turf at Yankee Stadium, sweeping the series with a 3-0 victory in all three games.

Rafael Devers was on fire for Boston, hitting home runs that sealed the deal for the Yankees. Thus, New York is facing a patch with 15 losses in their 20 games. Tough break! However, they’ll get another chance to redeem themselves when they meet later in the season.

Looking forward, no future Yankees-Red Sox series are scheduled at the moment. Next, they will face against each other in a four-game series at Fenway Park at the end of this month:

Saturday, July 27

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

After July, the Yankees and the Red Sox will have another clash, two months later at Yankee Stadium on Friday, September 13.