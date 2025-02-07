When Michael Jordan Warned Julian Edelman to Not “F**k it Up” in Super Bowl For Betting Reasons

Michael Jordan is almost as notorious for his gambling habits as he is for his legendary basketball career. The Chicago Bulls legend has always been known to get a friendly, or not-so-friendly, wager in whenever he can. MJ didn’t only bet on excursions he was involved in, either, as former New England Patriots Julian Edelman recalled.

Advertisement

As Super Bowl LIX nears, Edelman reminisced on his encounter with Derek Jeter and Jordan before Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, when his Patriots were pitted against the Seattle Seahawks. “The week before Super Bowl 2014, I took my folks to dinner, and I roll up, and I see Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. I’m like super starstruck,” Edelman said on his Games with Names podcast

But while he immediately clocked Jeter as a charming, welcoming presence, he described Jordan as standoffish. Mesmerized by the interaction with two sports icons, Edelman revealed he wasn’t prepared for MJ’s parting words.

“And as soon as the conversation’s about to end, like five minutes in, I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me. He goes, ‘Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t f— it up,'” Edelman continued.

The Patriots were able to walk away victorious in one of the more memorable Super Bowl matchups. New England clawed their way to a 28-24 victory behind four touchdown passes from Tom Brady and clutch late-game defense. Edelman was able to contribute nine receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, so the veteran receiver certainly came through for His Airness.

Michael Jordan’s gambling habits are well-documented

While Edelman’s story may seem to be an anomaly, Jordan has always been known to take his gambling incredibly seriously. Not only because he likes money, but also because his burning desire to win leaks through any challenge he takes on.

Ever since he broke into the NBA, Jordan liked to gamble with his earnings. He had some legendary stories come out of his gambling endeavors, though. His bets with longtime friend and security guard, George Esquinas, were noted for being risky and high stakes.

The two would routinely gamble on golf, with payouts sometimes even reaching six figures. Esquinas revealed that Jordan once even wagered $1 million during a game, but the specific bet was never confirmed.

MJ may be remembered as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but there’s no doubt that the six-time champion is also one of the most notorious gamblers of the last few decades.