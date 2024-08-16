Famous MLB Personality’s Bold Suggestions for LA 2028 Olympic Baseball Threatens to Alienate Traditional Fans

Matteo Crismani, an Assistant Professor of Physics, at CSUSB and also the Neuroscience Club Advisor along with being the Director of the Murillo Family Observatory recently initiated a conversation on Twitter.

Being a baseball fan, Crismani raised a thought-provoking question to fellow MLB fans, writing:

“As we anticipate the upcoming Olympics in LA in 2028 featuring Baseball on the global platform what modifications to rules should be considered (ABS, pitch clock 2 DHs, etc.) to showcase the finest offerings on this grand stage?”

In reply, Jomboy shared his viewpoint during a discussion with Trevor Plouffe on Baseball Today. He mentioned how tricky it is to maintain a balance between satisfying fans’ preferences and attracting new ones who might perceive baseball as unexciting.

While ardent fans value pitching showdowns and defensive plays, Jomboy often sees that newcomers find low-scoring matches uninteresting.

To tackle this issue, he proposed adjustments to rules aimed at improving action levels; for instance, utilizing juiced balls in regions where baseball is popular- a strategy that led to high-scoring games during the London series and was well-received by fans.

Jomboy said:

“That’s how you grow the game—promote action. I don’t know the rules. Uh, juice the balls. I don’t want—well, you don’t want it to be 10-8, although we did that in London, and everyone there loved it.”

Baseball fans won’t like Jomboy’s answer to this question @5hourenergy pic.twitter.com/aD82Vq0tXV — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) August 13, 2024

Jomboy also suggested reducing the size of outfield boundaries and increasing chances for base runners to speed up the game can also work well to pick up views.

New sports hitting the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Cricket: After a hiatus of 128 years, Cricket is making a comeback to the Olympics. With followings in countries like India, Australia, and England, the addition of cricket is anticipated to increase viewership.

Flag Football: A contact variant of American football, known for its fast-paced action, Flag Football will debut at the Olympics in LA.

Squash: Despite bids, squash will finally have its chance to shine on the Olympic stage.

Lacrosse: Returning after a century-long hiatus from the Olympics, Lacrosse has deep roots in heritage. Its inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 is considered a nod to the sporting traditions of the host nation.

Baseball/Softball: Having been excluded from competition since the 2008 Beijing Games, Baseball and Softball are set for a comeback in 2028.

Los Angeles has two prominent baseball teams, the LA Dodgers and the LA Angels. So, bringing back the sport is expected to be a standout moment.